How the coronavirus could infect your investment portfolio

After the markets got off to a strong start in 2020, a highly contagious novel coronavirus centred in Wuhan, China, has many investors feeling nervous as the pneumonia-like illness spreads. Markets hate uncertainty and the virus has been enough to inject uncertainty in the markets.

These jitters have been most evident in the stock markets. For now, Chinese stocks and companies are the most heavily affected but there was a broad sell-off on Wall Street in the latter part of January, with investors fleeing stocks amid growing concerns over the scope of the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2016 I wrote an article called “Made in China” where I discussed why things happening in China affect global markets. China is one of the leading suppliers of electrical and other types of machinery, especially computers and data processing equipment, as well as optical and medical equipment. It also exports apparel, fabric, and textiles and is the world's largest exporter of steel. And on the flip side, they are among the top buyers of many of the worlds' commodities, including iron ore and crude oil. So, it goes without saying that anything that affects economic growth and activity in such an integral country, would affect the global economy and by extension the financial markets.

PROTECTINGYOURSELF FROM BEING INFECTED

During pandemics people opt to stay home rather than travel, consume, and spend. As a result, the types of investments that typically get hurt first are those related to the tourism sector, for example casinos, airlines, and hotels.

Many countries have already imposed travel restrictions to and from China and a handful of international companies have already evacuated foreign staff and closed plants in China, including automakers Honda and Nissan. Oil prices, which were already under pressure as a result of oversupply and slowing economic growth in China, could come under even more pressure as travel restrictions will further reduce demand.

Entertainment and recreation businesses such as restaurants, cafes, shopping malls, clubs and bars are also affected during health crises. McDonalds and Starbucks are among the major US companies that have closed locations or reduced service in China.

Companies operating outside of China that have a strong dependence on exports from the affected area, or who depend on China's demand for their goods, will be under pressure because of possible supply chain disruptions resulting from temporary production delays.

Investors should expect continued price volatility, especially if their investment portfolio contains financial assets that are linked to the affected sectors.

On the other hand, safe haven assets such as US Treasuries and gold usually fare well during periods of uncertainty. This has once again proven true as gold has rallied modestly over the last couple weeks.

Unfortunately, whether it be Brexit, the Greek debt crisis, trade wars, the stand-off with Iran, or now the coronavirus, many investors tend to overreact and lose by making portfolio adjustments in reaction to a crisis —“panic selling”. Therefore, as we watch to see the impact of the virus's spread, especially on the Chinese economy and financial markets, investors should try to ignore short-term noise and keep their portfolios protected by staying focused on the long-term.

Prior epidemics such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) caused meaningful economic impacts, but those impacts were transient and even the worst-hit stocks eventually rebounded, so maybe this is an opportunity to snap up some bargains as they arise!

Toni-Ann Neita-Elliott, CFP is the AVP Personal Financial Planning at Sterling Asset Management. Sterling provides financial advice and instruments in U.S. dollars and other hard currencies to the corporate, individual and institutional investor. Visit our website at www.sterling.com.jm

Feedback: If you wish to have Sterling address your investment questions in upcoming articles, e-mail us at: info@sterlingasset.net.jm