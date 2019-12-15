How to earn more in a low interest rate environment

With lower yields, investors are taking more risk to get the same or even lower returns. Investors must know that there is a spectrum of risk and an accompanying spectrum of return.

Based on various Bloomberg Barclays Indices, the spectrum looks like this:

• Investment grade (BBB and above): 2.85 per cent

• Junk (BB): 3.75 per cent

• Junk (B): 5.35 per cent

• Distressed (CCC): 11.04 per cent

After three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, global corporates resumed refinancing their debt at much lower rates. Many securities that were called or matured in 2019 were replaced with coupons that were as much as 38 per cent lower.

For example, a BBB-rated Cantor Fitzgerald 7.875 per cent 2019 bond matured in October. To replace the bond, Cantor issued a 4.875 per cent 2024 bond that is trading at a 3 per cent yield. Bondholders went from enjoying a 6.0 to 7.0 per cent yield on an investment grade credit to a yield of 3.0 per cent for the same risk.

If an investor wanted more than 3.0 per cent, he or she would have to take more risk.

Similarly, Centurylink Communications recently issued a B-rated 5.125 per cent 2026 bond to replace a BBB-rated 6.875 per cent bond. The company is paying investors 25 per cent less income for much more risk.

A company called “GoEasy”, a BB- rated Canadian lease financing company, recently called a 7.875 per cent 2022 bond and replaced it with a 5.375 per cent 2024 note. Longer maturity, lower coupon. These are just a few examples of a pervasive trend.

In addition to issuers paying investors less, asset prices have risen considerably in 2019. Higher bond prices result in lower yields. Investors, are faced with lower coupons and higher prices. Investors who were invested in mutual or indexed funds that benefit from this capital appreciation, have earned double-digit returns in 2019.

The local market has witnessed a dramatic decline in the popularity of the repo and a shift towards unitised products with price risk — more upside and downside potential. This is likely to continue.

Investors looking to buy assets now, both locally and internationally, are facing high valuations and the peak of a 10-year rally. What should they do?

• Use capital appreciation to boost total return. If you purchased Cantor's 4.875 per cent bond at 100, the price would be up 6 per cent excluding the income you earned. It's possible to make money through capital gains on lower yielding (but higher quality) securities. This requires investment managers to stay in constant contact with their clients and provide them with the right information.

• Investors will have to take more risk. However, it does not have to be credit risk (meaning the risk that the company will not repay its debt). Investors can look at moving further down the capital structure of a large investment grade rated company in order to get higher yields. Hybrid bonds are a combination of debt and equity and quite frequently offer investors a much higher return than a traditional plain vanilla senior bond.

In the dot plot released by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, the Fed Funds rate is expected to remain at the current range (1.5 per cent - 1.75 per cent) through 2020. Rates are not expected to go up until 2021.

Investors will have to learn to invest in this current environment for at least another 12 months.

Marian Ross is an assistant vice-president of Trading & Investment at Sterling Asset Management. Sterling provides financial advice and instruments in US dollars and other hard currencies to the corporate, individual and institutional investor. Visit our website at www.sterling.com.jm Feedback: If you wish to have Sterling address your investment questions in upcoming articles, e-mail us at: info@sterlingasset.net.jm