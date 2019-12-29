How to identify a bubble
The Sterling Report
What is a bubble? Investopedia defines it as “a rapid escalation of asset prices followed by a contraction, often created by a surge in asset prices that is fundamentally unwarranted”.
In layman's terms, this is when prices of assets like stock, real estate, etc, rise way beyond what seems to be justified.
Of course, this is highly subjective. It is difficult to get any kind of consensus on what the price of an asset should be.
Bubbles can arise in any type of market. It can occur in commodities, even fine art, and most famously the tulip bubble in Holland from 1634 to 1637. The bottom line is that a bubble can be created using anything at all. However, most investors are focused on financial bubbles.
DIFFICULTY IN SPOTTING
Most texts suggest that bubbles are much easier to spot after the fact. This is not what investors want to hear. Most people would prefer a 1-2-3 guide for spotting them and would love a six-month window of escape.
In the aftermath of some bubbles, some people have specialised in trying to predict the next. This, however, is rife with difficulties.
There are some people who predict bubbles in the US stock market every single year. This is especially pointed since the US stock market has been in a bull run since 2009.
Following the announcement that the US and China reached a phase one trade agreement in December, all the major US indices have been achieving records. So, what's the danger here? People who call down “doom and gloom” all the time, must be right at some point, right? That is inevitable. But listening to them can cost you a lot of money in terms of missed opportunities.
SIGNS
There are a few signs that you can look out for, and I will just list them.
They include a rapid deterioration in market liquidity, a large disconnect between prices and value, claims of easy wealth (ie getting rich off trading assets with no expertise needed), a rapid exit of smart money (this includes the connected, rich people, institutions), and of course the rapid entry of retail investors (small people).
HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF
Avoid entering a market when you hear key words like prices are at “record highs”. Follow your gut — just because everyone is doing something doesn't mean you have to join in.
Don't put all your funds in one asset class. Don't be emotional — check carefully the track record of the person giving advice. Do they always think the worst is going to happen, no matter what the facts are? Check the overall market conditions. Are things looking good? Are there advancements being made? What is business confidence looking like?
There is no foolproof method for avoiding a bubble, but common sense investing can go a long way!
Happy New Year!!!
Yanique Leiba-Ebanks, CFA, FRM, BSB.A., is the AVP, Pensions & Portfolio Investments at Sterling Asset Management. Sterling provides financial advice and instruments in US dollars and other hard currencies to the corporate, individual and institutional investor. Visit our website at www.sterling.com.jm Feedback: if you wish to have Sterling address your investment questions in upcoming articles, e-mail us at info@sterlingasset.net.jm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy