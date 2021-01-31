Huawei not marketing 5G in Jamaica

International technology company Huawei is clearing the air regarding its Fifth Generation (5G) mobile technology pursuits in Jamaica.

The Chinese company has disclosed to Sunday Finance that it is not marketing 5G in Jamaica contrary to the impression being given by American officials with former American Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia leading the campaign against Chinese 5G in Jamaica. Tapia has been a strong critic of 5G technology from China, in particular from Huawei, issuing a strong warning to the Jamaican Government last October about any contemplation of rolling out Chinese 5G in Jamaica.

5G is the latest in mobile and digital technology, which enables a new kind of network that is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects and devices. 5G is the superfast cellular network that promises to be the foundations for tomorrow's technologies.

The Chinese have the cheapest 5G architecture with their technology companies, Huawei and ZTE, dominating the space. Huawei's vice-president for the Caribbean and Central America, Allen Chen, told Sunday Finance that his company is currently not working with any of the two major telecommunications provider in Jamaica, Digicel and Flow, on rolling out 5G in Jamaica.

According to Chen, “We at Huawei try to introduce 5G from a neutral point, We have no intention to promote 5G not from the sale of the business and also not from the technology part. We will keep a neutral position and respect the demands of the market.”

JAMAICAN MARKET NOT MATURE FOR 5G

Chen declared that the Jamaican market is not mature enough for 5G. “If the market is not mature, or if you don't have a good business model for 5G, for sure, so why would we just want to promote this kind of technology for the people,” the Huawei executive posited.

He made the point that to deploy a new technology such as 5G in Jamaica would depend on market demands and equipment, pointing out that there is currently not a strong demand for 5G in the Jamaican marketplace.

According to Huawei's vice-president for the Caribbean and Central America, “We need to respect the market and if the market doesn't have a very strong requirement for we services, we don't suggest to promote the technology for promotion sake.” Chen was making reference to the fact that Huawei respect market demand.

For his part, head of Enterprise Business in the Caribbean at the Chinese-based global technology company, Courtney Hamilton, emphasised that as a commercial entity, Huawei would not seek to roll out 5G in Jamaica unless it is commercially viable and based on market demand, this is definitely not the case.

NO SECURITY ISSUES AT HUAWEI

Americans officials have been pushing an agenda that Chinese 5G is suspect and opens up data protection concerns. However, the Huawei executives have sought to rubbish that claim.

Hamilton contended that Huawei has no security or data protection issues, as claimed by the Americans. He made the point that Huawei have not experienced any security issues in operating with over 1,500 carriers in over 170 countries servicing some three billion people across the world.

“These are the facts and this is who Huawei is,” Hamilton stated. He emphasised that over the past 30 years Huawei has maintained a solid track record in the area of cybersecurity, noting that the company is serious about cybersecurity.