I am buying in a development: what should I do?

A ll purchasers have a duty of care to ensure that they are aware of what they are purchasing, which means you must do your due diligence.

The responsibility of the Court is not to rectify faulty negotiation where parties have freely entered into a contract and agreed on the terms of the sale by signing and paying the required deposits. Ignorance of the law is no excuse; therefore, buyers must exercise care.

KNOW YOUR DEVELOPER

Obtain as much information as possible about your developer and the development in which you decide to purchase.

All development schemes must be registered by the Real Estate Board prior to advertising and contracting. The Real Estate (Dealers and Developers) Act defines a developer as a person who carries on, whether in whole or in part, the business of development of land.

Check to ensure that you see a copy or copies of the duplicate Certificate of Title. This will inform you as to who is the owner of the development in which you are investing. The registered title will also outline restrictive covenants, easements, caveats, loans (if any) and Real Estate Board's charge on behalf of the buyers in the development scheme.

A follow-up check of registered title should be done during the process of the sale because registered title presented at the early stage of a development may have been the parent title and not the splinter title. A splinter title will give you more information as to the specific unit you are purchasing. Splinter titles are usually obtained at an advance stage of the development scheme.

DEPOSIT TO DEVELOPERS

The Real Estate (Dealers and Developers) Act states that where deposits are paid to developers to buy into a development scheme and are being used for payment of transfer tax, stamp duty or construction/infrastructure purposes, the developer must register a charge in favour of the Real Estate Board against the registered title. A review of the registered title should confirm the charge. If this is not noted on the registered title, then you should investigate this with the Real Estate Board.

KNOW WHAT YOU ARE BUYING

Development is defined as the carrying out of building, engineering, mining or other operations in, on, over or under the land, or the making of any material change of use of any building or land.

The principal pieces of legislation used to assess development applications are the Parish Councils Building Act, Town and Country Planning Act, Town and Country Planning (Development Orders) Local Improvements Act and the Natural Resources Conservation (NRCA) Act.

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), in conjunction with the Municipal Corporation, regulates the types of development to be carried out on the island.

Approvals are granted by the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Municipal Corporation of the parish and NEPA where the development is being built. Therefore, it is the purchaser's responsibility to investigate what was approved to be built. Having this information will put you in a position to know what the developer is approved to build and sell.

EXAMPLE: You are purchasing a three-bedroom unit, but based on your investigation of the approved building plan you note that the developer was approved to build one and two-bedroom units. You should immediately ask further questions as this is a clear red flag indicating a possible breach.

BREACH OF DEVELOPMENT PLANS

Breach of development plans can have the following effects:

Severely affect the sewage system and water supply to the development, as well as parking and other common area infrastructure.

Negatively affect interim financing from financial institutions, as the institution will refuse to effect transfer of the registered title and finalise your mortgage pay-out.

Lengthy court action, order for demolition of the breached section or the entire development, depending of the extent of the breach.

If you have made a cash purchase, you may not receive your duly registered title or you may receive a defective title. Having a defective title will result in failure to deal with the said registered title until the defect isresolve.

Change of use applications must be made prior to development, since notices must be served on parties who will be affected by the change of use application. These must be modified and endorsed on the title prior to the advertisement of the scheme and entering into pre-payment contracts.

SURVEYOR'S AND VALUATION REPORTS

Surveyor's report and the valuation report are sometimes offered by the developer in huge development schemes as this type of service saves the developer time during the project. Additionally, it also saves the purchaser time and cost, but having an independent surveyor and valuer is always advised.

Legal representation is paramount in conveyance transactions, even though some realtors and mortgage officers suggest that purchasers do not need an attorney when buying property.

A mortgage institution attorney is not acting in the interest of the buyer, but for that of the institution. The fee you pay the financial institution's attorney is for the processing of your mortgage application and not that of the sale transaction. Therefore, you will need representation to best manage the checks and balances necessary during the sale process, as the mortgage institution's attorney will not be aware of any issues you have encountered on the ground and/or otherwise. Additionally, using the developer's attorney is not recommended either, because the developer's attorney is acting in the interest of the developer, rather than your best interest. It is always prudent to retain independent representation.