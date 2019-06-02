I'm almost 30, don't have it all together and that's OK

This is 30. Or almost. This year my closest friends and I will hit the big 3-0, which means that we should be whole functioning adults, if our grandparents are to be believed.

Becoming 30 feels vastly different from what most of my peers and I thought it would as teenagers. In fact, we still feel, and sometimes act, like teenagers. Apologies to all the high school teachers we thought were in entirely over their heads, we just didn't know.

We mostly pass as effective grown-ups during the daytime, meeting and exceeding the expectations of our employers while also messaging the group chat to determine who is 'completely over today' at 10:30 am.

Millennials, those people the Pew Research Center states were born between 1981 and 1996, are the first generation to come of age during the new millennium. They would have grown up in and been part of the technological age that today forms such an important part of our lives.

Interestingly, other information reviewed from studies by the Pew Research Center on American millennials shows many parallels between the experiences my peers and I face.

We are better educated, better employed, slower to start our own households, and by extension families, because our priorities largely just aren't the same.

Sharing experiences with friends is important to us. We value making memories over things and treasure these moments which can be shared on the ' Gram.

We either want to travel, are travelling or saving to travel. It's the dream of our predecessors, except millennials are not waiting on early retirement to live it.

Just consider how many people in their 20s and early 30s dread the idea of the traditional 9 to 5. And how many of them have complaints about superiors who 'don't get it', or who still put physical pen to actual paper (granted I still do, and prefer, this also).

Millennials want to create experiences in their personal and professional spheres, crafting the ideal life they feel they deserve that other 'more mature' adults would consider 'entitlement'.

It's not that we do not want to put in the work and climb the corporate ladder. And also, many now opt to forgo the ladder entirely to make their own way. There is also recognition that the ladder has rungs that are occupied by climbers who are acrophobic, and intend to climb no further. They are happy and comfortable, which is great, but restraining us.

We want the picturesque home and family and other tangible displays of success and achievement, but not at the risk of becoming indebted or taking on responsibilities we cannot afford. We are cautious, thoughtful and deliberate.

So just a month away from 30, I am told that I am educated, experienced and accomplished; on the way to great success. However, expectations and social media tell me that I have missed a couple milestones, dropped some easy catches and fallen behind on the growth curve.

I lead a team and I am looked to for advice and guidance daily, and then go home to enjoy my favourite meal of nuggets and iced tea. Apparently, this is 30. What a time to be alive!

— Paul Allen