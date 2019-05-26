I saved more when I stopped budgeting

I spent the better part of last year admiring my friends who were able to not only make a budget, but stick to it and somehow make it to the 25th of each month without eyeballing payday from a week away.

Now, I have never been wasteful, particularly where money is concerned, but everyone who knows me knows I will not ignore a craving or voluntarily skip a good fête.

I have always prided myself on being able to 'pay myself first' and still manage to save and invest while helping others where possible; all while barely keeping track of my expenses despite having two budget apps and the best of intentions.

However, I knew there were several areas I could improve on but lacked the determination to.

At the start of 2019, I made my characteristic but non-committal annual declaration that 'a my year this', and truth be told, it has been. Not because I stuck to a strict budget or made enormous life changes, though. It was primarily because I planned more and got rid of excess.

Tracking expenses rather than budgeting

A notebook a co-worker gifted me to record expenditure became my unexpected saviour. I found tracking my expenses to know where every dollar was spent and on what was more effective rather than restricting myself to stringent budgetary allocations which allows little to no flexibility and can be demoralising when targets are missed.

Not only did I find it easier to record expenses (alternately, recording it in your phone also works but I am still very much a paper and pen individual), it was also easier to look back at my weekly spend rather than combing through casually tossed receipts or my online bank statement. It was also liberating to find financial order that was not limiting, which made me plan more deliberately and find additional freedom.

Reduce cable bill

I am a huge television fan but I watch far fewer channels than I had, and had also taken to watching most series belatedly online. Cutting my cable package to something more basic and in line with my needs was a small but meaningful step that helped me make increasingly better decisions.

Paying off credit cards

I have had credit cards for most of my adult life, and while they have many benefts, I was usually carrying over a balance monthly because I was always 'one payment away from a clean slate' which ultimately gave me permission to use it again. Paying off my cards, and having no card debt freed up thousands of dollars which I was able to put wholly towards a savings account for which I had no direct access.

Eat out less

I will be the first to admit I enjoy a good meal; however, spending less on meals where possible really adds up. Not always eating out for lunch and dinner opting instead to visit the work canteen, buying smaller meals, skipping the occasional side, having one less drink and making meals at home really helped to show how much was being spent on food, which I had never considered before.

Plan for expenses

While cutting back is important, it is vital to still have fun, and Jamaica Carnival was my treat to myself. Carnival will always be relatively costly but the difference this year was to plan months in advance, putting aside extra money towards Road March and purchasing event tickets as they became available rather than trying to buy everything at once. While this may seem trivial to some, this concept can be applied to anything from a vacation to back-to-school expenses to help alleviate the financial crunch and increased prices respectively.

To be clear, tracking rather than budgeting worked for me but may not be for everyone, particularly those who require structure. Similarly, the changes I made may apply to me but can only be theoretically beneficial to others.

Next week we will explore more broad-based rules that can be generalised for most people and which can be applied to various aspects of everyday life.