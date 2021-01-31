ibex growing in Jamaica, opening a fifth site

RAPIDLY growing American-based global business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, ibex is further expanding its presence in Jamaica, opening a fifth site on the island.

The new site is based in Portmore, St Catherine, and represents ibex.'s second location in the sunshine city, which is growing into what could be considered a BPO city with several other BPO companies having operations in the municipality and others looking to establish a presence there.

ibex's new stand-alone BPO building is located in the GTech office park. With the addition of the new GTech location, ibex will be adding approximately 1,500 new jobs for a total of over 3,000 employees in Portmore alone.

Combined with its other sites in Jamaica that include Ocho Rios and Kingston, the global provider of advanced, outsourced CX (customer experience) solutions will employ over 6,500 individuals in Jamaica.

NEW GTECH CENTRE WILL BE A CAMPUS MODEL FACILITY

The ibex GTech centre will deploy the company's Campus Model, based on a university-style layout with sites within less than one square mile. The result of this purpose-built model for BPO is improved efficiencies and site services for employees.

ibex, which is based in Washington DC and listed on the NASDAQ exchange, offers innovative and effective solutions to multiple Fortune 500 companies around the world.

In making reference to the new location, ibex Senior Vice-President of Operations and Country Manager Jaime Vergara said this new facility will enable the company to grow its presence in the parish of St Catherine and align the BPO entity for further expansion over the next two years.

Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex, reported that “We have found Jamaica to be an amazing market for new economy clients that have digitally native customers…As a result, we are growing faster than anyone else in the market with both work-from-home and work-from-site solutions.”

Continuing, Dechant added, “I could not be prouder of the addition of this site as it is the fifth site ibex has opened in Jamaica in just five years.” He admitted that this past year has had its challenges but ibex has overcome and triumphed by setting the gold standard for COVID-19 protocols and resilience.

At the same time, the ibex CEO reported that the company is continuing to win awards for its nearshore performance and growth.

IBEX OPERATIONS WORLDWIDE

ibex operates over 18 call centres worldwide, employing over 15,000 customer service professionals. The recipient of several client and community accolades such as Goodwill Industries' Employer of the Year wwwAward, ibex is one of the most forward-thinking companies in the BPO industry.

It provides services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation as well as CX surveys and feedback analytics. The company also helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer life cycle.