IDB boosts JSE's social enterprise framework
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), on Friday at its 50th anniversary launch, held at its country offices in Kingston, signed a technical cooperation agreement with the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) to provide support to the social service sector in the country.
Through the US$420,000 innovation subsidiary granted, the IDB's innovation lab will help the JSE to develop innovative financing strategies for social service enterprises, some of which include churches and other non-governmental organisations.
The fund will also help the JSE to assist players in the social sector to build capacities, likewise develop frameworks that will make them equipped to solicit funding through the JSE's recently launched social stock exchange (JSSE).
Managing director of the JSE, Marlene Street Forrest expressed elation at the signing of the agreement. She said the move will help social enterprises to build capacity within their organisations, as well as increase their governance structures and boost their chances for securing financing for their businesses.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy