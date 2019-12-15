IDB boosts JSE's social enterprise framework

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), on Friday at its 50th anniversary launch, held at its country offices in Kingston, signed a technical cooperation agreement with the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) to provide support to the social service sector in the country.

Through the US$420,000 innovation subsidiary granted, the IDB's innovation lab will help the JSE to develop innovative financing strategies for social service enterprises, some of which include churches and other non-governmental organisations.

The fund will also help the JSE to assist players in the social sector to build capacities, likewise develop frameworks that will make them equipped to solicit funding through the JSE's recently launched social stock exchange (JSSE).

Managing director of the JSE, Marlene Street Forrest expressed elation at the signing of the agreement. She said the move will help social enterprises to build capacity within their organisations, as well as increase their governance structures and boost their chances for securing financing for their businesses.