Imminent pension plan reforms will allow them to invest in a wider range of assets

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke moved amendments to the Pensions (Superannuation Funds & Retirement Schemes) (Investment) (Amendment) Regulations 2019, which were passed by the House of Representatives.

These amendments will broaden the range of permissible assets in which pension plans can invest, and strengthen the legislative framework with respect to safeguarding the assets of pension plans.

Giving his rationale for the change, Clarke observed “Mr Speaker, as we move into a new regime that's underpinned and anchored by macroeconomic stability, where the Government's appetite for debt is reduced and where pension funds have funds they need to invest, it is necessary to broaden the range of assets that pension funds can invest in. Furthermore, in this new era of low, stable and predictable inflation, pension plans will need to be able to invest in higher-returning, longer-term assets to be in a position to fund their pension liabilities. These amendments will allow for this.”

Upon passage in the Senate, pension plans will now be permitted to invest in the following additional assets;

• Bonds (such as unsecured debt) issued by companies that have an investment grade rating from a recognised rating agency. Early clarity on what an investment-grade rating means will be welcome, on the assumption that for Jamaican entities issuing Jamaican-dollar debt at least, the Government will be treated as investment-grade by at least one regional rating agency, and certain large local corporates and State-owned enterprises would hope to be regarded as on par — and not capped by our country rating as determined by the international rating agencies, from accessing pension fund money.

• Bonds (such as unsecured debt) issued by companies listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. These companies are subject to mandatory accounting, disclosure, and governance standards, and the amendment corrects a gross and long-standing anomaly where pension plans could invest in equities of these listed companies, which are junior securities, but not unsecured debt issued by the same companies even though these have a senior claim on the assets of the company compared to the company's equity securities. Amen.

Very importantly, a fund will now also be able to invest in the equity or debt of private companies, established under the laws of Jamaica, provided that in aggregate these amounts do not exceed a maximum of five per cent of the assets of the pension fund.

The intention appears to be to start small and work up, as some may have preferred starting at a higher level because this restriction applies to a class of investment and not a single investment.

Nevertheless, this is very encouraging as it will allow pension funds to invest in private equity and venture capital for the first time, without using the five per cent “other” category which also still exists and which, for example, will no longer have to hold all the other assets such as leases, which now have their own separate category.

Encouragingly for the real estate market, the five per cent restriction does not apply to any investment that is established for the sole purpose of holding the real estate assets of funds or schemes.

The regulations state however that the assets of a fund or scheme shall not be invested in foreign private companies. In view of Jamaica's potential emergence as the private equity and venture capital centre for the English-speaking Caribbean, and indeed the logical location for a true regional capital market, it would be good to consider creating a Caricom exception to this rule of not investing in foreign private companies, as occurs in some other Caribbean countries.

The net foreign exchange drain on Jamaica is likely to be negligible, as offshore investors will start to use Jamaica as their conduit to achieve regional diversification, and our local pension fund participation will in any case be capped both by current regulation and their innate conservatism.

The amendments double the normal individual investment concentration limit from 5 to 10% of assets, and increase the amount that pension funds can invest in secured leases to 10% of assets (this restriction does not apply to the lease of real property owned by the fund).

Clarke noted that “These amendments will provide higher return investment opportunities for pension funds while improving access to finance, deepening capital markets and providing options for financing outside of the banking sector.”

The amendment to the regulations also strengthens the regulatory framework and requires each pension plan to develop an investment policy, and mandates investment managers to invest pension fund assets in a manner consistent with the individual plan's investment policy, the governing legislation, and the regulations. The amendment plugs a perceived ambiguity with Type II Pooled Funds (where pension funds pool assets to former a larger fund) and explicitly requires that the investment limits in the regulations also apply to Type II Pooled funds.

In his presentation, Clarke expressed gratitude to the Financial Services Commission, the Office of the Chief Parliamentary Counsel, and to Jamaica's multilateral partners CARTAC and the IMF for the technical assistance. It is particularly encouraging that he also thanked the Pension Fund Industry Association, and, importantly the Opposition spokesman on finance, Mark Golding, for the comments they provided during the process, and was willing to effectively delay his end of June deadline to incorporate their further feedback — a great example of the benefits of cross-party consultation.