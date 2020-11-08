Impact of a Biden presidency

At the time of writing this article the winner of the US election was still undecided, but it appeared Joe Biden would emerge victorious given his lead over Donald Trump and more favourable prospect of reaching the milestone of 270 electoral votes. At the same time, congress is set to remain “split” with the Democrats retaining the House of Representatives while the Republicans should keep the Senate. So, what is to be expected under a Biden presidency and how is it likely to affect markets and your investments?

FISCAL STIMULUS

The much talked about and pre-election prediction of a “blue wave”, wherein the Democrats win the presidency along with the House and Senate, seems unlikely at this point. Consequently, an expected large fiscal stimulus/rescue package ranging from US$2 trillion to US$4 trillion is also off the table. With an expected balance of power in Congress, a smaller package in the region of $1-2 trillion is more likely. However, one analyst is suggesting that it could even be as little as US$500 billion as it appeared that Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, did not have support for a larger amount prior to the election and that position is unlikely to change after the election. It is also apparent that stimulus funds will not be available before January 2021, especially if Biden wins and Trump contests the election.

TAX HIKE

Biden has been proposing an increase in the US corporate tax rate to 28 per cent (from 21 per cent) and raising taxes on individuals earning in excess of US$400,000, which perhaps would have happened under a blue wave. However, with the Republicans expected to keep the Senate, any tax hikes are likely to be incremental at best.

CHINA TRADE POLICY

The trade rhetoric between the USA and China is expected to soften under a Biden presidency but not completely removed. For while Biden has criticised the trade war with China saying that tariffs have hurt American businesses and consumers, he has also called for the US to “get tough on China”. A Biden Administration is therefore expected to lower tariffs which could fall to single digit levels and China would more than likely reciprocate as a gesture of goodwill. Biden would also seek to mend trade relations with his European allies and seek their support in tackling China issues.

NEW GREEN DEAL

Greater emphasis is expected to be placed on climate change under a Biden Administration to combat the effects of global warming. As such, there is likely to be an acceleration in the transition from fossil fuel to renewable sources (such as solar, wind and hydrogen) as Biden aims to make the US carbon neutral by 2050. Regulation will therefore likely increase on conventional sources of energy.

ECONOMIC GROWTH

The pandemic is expected to plunge most countries into recession in 2020. Advanced economies are projected to shrink 7 per cent which will spill over to the outlook for emerging market and developing economies, which are forecast to contract by 2.5 per cent. The US economy is however forecast to contract by 3.7 per cent, according to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September. US gross domestic product growth may then rebound to 4.0 per cent in 2021 before slowing to 3.0 per cent in 2022 and then 2.5 per cent in 2023. The US is also not expected to return to its pre-pandemic level until 2022. Under a Biden presidency, however, a faster pace of growth in 2021 should result on account of a relatively larger fiscal spending plan versus what was expected under a Trump Administration.

INTEREST AND INFLATION RATES

Both interest rates and inflation will remain low under a Biden presidency until at least 2023. The FOMC intends to keep its benchmark rate near zero until inflation reaches 2.0 per cent over a long period of time which is not expected until at least 2023.

IMPACT ON YOUR INVESTMENT STRATEGY

Under a Biden Administration and a split congress, we would expect to see incrementally higher corporate and individual tax rates, which may lessen company valuations and pressure consumer spending. The shift to renewable sources of energy would also pressure operators in conventional fuel sources. There would also be support for a large infrastructure plan, which should benefit the construction sector as well as the building and materials industries. Consequently, investors should seek to add or increase exposure to companies or sectors likely to benefit from these policies and reduce or liquidate vulnerable groups.

Eugene Stanley is the vice-president, fixed income & foreign exchange at Sterling Asset Management. Sterling provides financial advice and instruments in US dollars and other hard currencies to the corporate, individual and institutional investor. Visit our website at www.sterling.com.jm Feedback: If you wish to have Sterling address your investment questions in upcoming articles, e-mail us at: info@sterlingasset.net.jm