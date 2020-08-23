Ingenuity Technologies launches freelancer jobs marketplace, The Hive

Ingenuity Technologies, a software service busines, recently launched its digital platform, The Hive, that it says is “the Caribbean's first and only freelancer jobs marketplace”.

The Hive is a digital platform that connects freelancers and agencies with employers globally.

The company says The Hive will provide millions of freelancers across the Caribbean the opportunity to earn in a global environment that is increasingly providing remote working opportunities for individuals with technical skills.

“We are very pleased to launch this global, digital freelance platform, and see it as an important milestone in our ongoing work to improve opportunities for income generation for freelancers [and] agencies in Jamaica and throughout the wider Caribbean,” said Ingenuity Technologies founder and Chief Executive Officer Melarka Williams.

“This global platform will improve talent sourcing inefficiencies, provide critical data, skills mapping opportunities and trend analysis which will provide significant insight for employers and freelancers and agencies alike,” he said.

The platform is being launched when many, including recent university graduates, are job hunting while dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Hive connects global employers with Caribbean, proven digital talent,” said chief revenue officer at Ingenuity Technologies Sophia Harris, “This is going to centralise Caribbean talent sourcing, global employer project posting, and provide a level of transparency not before available throughout the Caribbean.”

Ingenuity Technologies [the parent company of The Hive] is a global, digital transformation and software engineering firm with its regional headquarters in Kingston that provides micro, small, and medium-size enterprises with technology solutions and tools needed for them to increase their operational efficiency and productivity.

“The Hive will become the most effective path to digital skills development within the Caribbean,” Williams said.

Harris then added: “The Hive will become the primary digital skills development ecosystem for organisations, agencies, academic institutions and businesses to partner with us to ensure we jointly work to bridge the skills divide within Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.”