International Game Technology wins seven-year lottery contract extension with Supreme Ventures

International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a seven-year contract extension with Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) to continue providing lottery technology, content, and ongoing services and support in Jamaica.

With the previous contract period scheduled to end in January 2026, the latest contract extension is for a period of seven years, extending the contract through 2033 and enabling IGT to continue strategically supporting SVL for the next 12 years. Under the agreement, IGT will continue providing lottery products, games, and services.

As part of a facilities management integrated services arrangement, IGT will also continue to operate and maintain its stable, high-performance central system, terminals, and communications network, producing high-transaction volumes daily for the lottery business.

MARKETING AND FIELD SERVICES INCLUDED IN CONTRACT

The extended contract also sees the company providing marketing support and supplying field services. Additionally, the agreement includes the provision of data centre operations and a 24-7 customer contact centre, game design and development, data analytics, strategic planning, and sales support.

In addition to its lottery contract with SVL, IGT will also provide mobile phone top-up services to the regional gaming company as well as operational support for its video lottery terminal (VLT) programme. These include field services, installations for new retailers, and marketing and sales support.

IGT, which previously traded as GTECH, has been the lottery technology and services provider to SVL since it began selling online games in 2001. In announcing the contract extension, SVL Executive Chairman Gary Peart explained that this contract extension represents the next chapter in SVL's winning partnership and further supports its expansion whilst reinforcing its market leadership position and positioning the gaming company as an integral part of the fabric of Jamaica.

Peart noted that SVL is an important contributor to nation-building on multiple fronts and growing business for all stakeholders, adding that its long-term strategic relationship with IGT is a key enabler for the growth platform and delivering the vision for SVL in the region. He stated that, “over the past 19 years, IGT's commitment to our growth and provision of superior service has directly influenced SVL's ongoing success”.

VALUE BEING CREATED FOR SVL STAKEHOLDERS

For his part, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery Jay Gendron commented that, “this latest extension demonstrates IGT's and SVL's mutual commitment to creating value for SVL's stakeholders through innovative gaming solutions, while emphasising SVL's confidence in the performance and stability of IGT's offering”. He added that as SVL continues to offer best-in-class lottery and gaming products, the contract extension will sustain the business momentum and player engagement.

Gendron stressed that this will make an impact on small businesses through SVL's expanding retailer network, and ultimately benefit all Jamaicans. IGT is the global leader in gaming, delivering entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from gaming machines and lotteries to sports betting and digital.

The company has a well-established local presence, and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and creates value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility.