It's a virtual Christmas in July trade show

The annual Christmas in July trade show will be held virtually for the first time on Thursday, July 23.

The event will feature locally produced gifts and souvenir items that will be available for purchase in December.

Products will be from the categories of fashion and accessories, art and crafts, processed foods, aromatherapy and souvenirs such as desktop items and décor.

Director of the Tourism Linkages Network Carolyn McDonald Riley said the virtual show is in response to the physical distancing measures put in place by the Government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the past, members of the public were allowed inside the venue, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel. However, this year the event will be streamed live on the social media pages of all the partner entities from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and will be hosted by Emprezz Golding.

People wishing to contact a supplier will be able to do so in real time.

“What they are going to be invited to do is to make contact, whether by clicking directly on the suppliers' pages that they would have seen on-screen or using the contact information, which will be visible on-screen or read out by the person who is describing the product,” McDonald Riley explained.

She noted that Christopher “Johnny” Daley will be the host of that segment, “describing the products in an entertaining way”.

The event will start at 9:00 am with an opening ceremony.

“The idea behind 'Christmas in July' is that the products are not available now. It is for you to view in July what will be available for Christmas,” McDonald Riley reminded.

“It is really a call for corporate Jamaica to consider our local entrepreneurs, to do business with them. What this has shown is that COVID has not daunted our creative spirit,” she added.

A total of 183 manufacturers and artisans of locally made corporate gift items participated in a recent assessment session.

The event is a collaborative effort of the Tourism Linkages Network and its partners, JAMPRO, Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), and the Bureau of Standards.