Jamaica does not have a US-dollar problem — EPOC’s Keith Duncan

Co-chairman of the economic programme oversight committee (EPOC), Keith Duncan said he believes that the level of volatile movements recently seen in the foreign exchange (FX) market will be significantly reduced as he is confident that that the measures taken by the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) will curtail this issue.

“We are very hopeful going into the future that the level of volatility will be reduced,” he stated.

Duncan, while speaking at a recently held EPOC quarterly press briefing, offered that what we have been witnessing over the past couple of months in the FX market is not as a result of a shortage of US dollars but more market imbalances.

“Jamaica doesn't have a US- dollar [USD] problem, what we may have is market imbalances at different points in time and that's where we get volatility,” he expressed.

He outlined that an overall look on the level of inflow versus outflow will indicate that the country is actually exceeding in its inflows.

“The country has positive inflows and its overall trade balance is positive. It's positive when you include tourism, remittances, foreign direct investments, exports, etc, they all show that there is a positive inflow of USD,” he shared.

Duncan further reasoned that as the gap between merchandise trade widen, services from the areas of business process outsourcing (BPO), tourism and remittances continue to expand and fill out the shortfalls.

He opined that as seen in past instances when there was a spike in the demand for FX, these were just some episodes of market adjustments in which some traders took disadvantage.

“When there is a period of volatility or demand is greater than supply; then there will be people who want to make money and they'll want to ride that volatility and widen their spreads as much as possible and this is what we have been seeing,” he said while also making the point that Jamaica is a small player in a larger global market which also experience similar problems.

“Many currencies in emerging markets are a lot more volatile than the volatility that we have seen in our own country, we are a little speck in a global FX market so when the USD gets volatile in relation to other currencies, it has to impact us and it does impact us. While we can deepen our markets, we still have to recognise that we are a part of the international global FX market,” he added.

The co-chairman of EPOC, while highlighting the issues, also commended the work of the central bank for judiciously monitoring a very delicate situation which left much of the country frantic. He noted that the introduction of measures such as the BOJ's recent FX SWAP arrangement, the use of forward contracts and the soon to come electronic trading platform will all lead to some reduction in volatility [as they allow for more transparency and price discovery in the market], reduce the kind of spreads that have been seen and gradually eliminate much of the anxiety and uncertainty for market players which have been casting doubt over their ability to plan.

“We acknowledge the BOJ's efforts because they have been in deep consultation with the market and with stakeholders such as the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), Jamaica Bankers Association (JBA) and other sector players to see how best we can smooth out the volatility and have people settle down. We are hopeful that these reforms will address the volatility,” he said.

Duncan shared that though year on year figures shows a depreciation of 5.9 per cent of the Jamaican dollar (JMD), a six per cent swing in January and a 3.8 per cent annual depreciation for December 2019, he is confident and hopeful that the issue with which the country has been facing with volatility will be ironed out.

This as the country continues to outperform its fiscal and monetary targets, maintain a healthy balance of net international reserves (NIR) and continues to work on its unmet targets, as laid out in its priority reform actions matrix — which is the tool used to monitor and keep track of the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) Economic Reform Programme (ERP) following the expiry of the IMF stand-by agreement last November.