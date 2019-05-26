Jamaica leading the region on cannabis

Cannabis Reform Advocate Delano Seiveright told a large group of business stakeholders in the Cayman Islands that Jamaica is at the forefront of cannabis reform developments in the region despite some major challenges in getting the industry moving at an even faster pace.

“Jamaica is at the forefront of the cannabis reform movement in the Caribbean. It was just four years ago that Jamaica amended the Dangerous Drugs Act thereby correcting as much as possible a long history of social hurt brought on by the repressive law, that had a negative and disproportionate impact on the less fortunate and Rastafari while facilitating the development of Jamaica's medical, therapeutic and scientific ganja industry under the umbrella of the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA),” Seiveright said.

Seiveright was speaking at a CANEX investment summit at the Westin Resort in Grand Cayman attended by a large body of local and international investors and other stakeholders. The Summit is one in a series led by Douglas Gordon and T'shura Gibbs of Zimmer + Co across the Caribbean and brings together a broad mix of Government, business, academic and other stakeholders from across the globe.

Seiveright, Government of Jamaica's Senior Advisor/Strategist for Tourism, who is also a board director of the CLA and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Jamaica's Trade and Investment Agency, hastened to add that the CLA has granted some 35 licences in the mid-2016 the board of CLA started taking applications, thereafter granting the first set of licences in late 2017 and now have issued over 35 licences, spanning cultivator, retail, processing and research and development.

“More broadly, we have 600 applications to date that includes 190 applications at conditional approval stage and another 367 at desk review and verification stage. No other country in the Caribbean has achieved even quarter of what Jamaica has and the board of the CLA, led by Hyacinth Lightbourne and its chief executive officer, Lincoln Allen deserve commendation for their efforts in a space that grossly lacked resources and is riddled with very complex policy, legal, regulatory, social, international and political dynamics,” Seivwright noted.

The CLA issues five types of licences with 11 categories: Cultivator's Licence ( Tier 1: up to 1 acre), Cultivator's Licence (Tier 2: above 1 acre up to 5 acres), Cultivator's Licence (Tier 3: over 5 acres), Processing (Tier 1: up to 200 square metres), Processing (Tier 2: over 200 square metres), Retail (Herb House — with facilities for consumption), Retail (Herb House — without facilities for consumption), Retail (Therapeutic Services), Research and Development (Experimental Services),Research and Developmental (Analytical Services) and Transportation.

Seiveright further noted that the myriad of positive spin-offs of the now regulated cannabis space including: the development of micro, small and medium enterprises; increased foreign direct investments and local investments; socio-economic benefits of developing medicinal products; innovations in medical research and patents for Jamaica; increased employment and huge untapped potential for export.

He argued that Jamaica's economy is in the best shape it has ever been in decades and therefore presents huge opportunities for overseas investors to collaborate with Jamaican partners in developing first-class cannabis businesses, some of which will undoubtedly become respected global brands, effectively representing the very best of Brand Jamaica.

He told investors that Jamaica has gone through 16 quarters of economic growth with record lows in inflation and interest rates, a fiscal surplus, falling debt to GDP, very high Net International Reserves, and very high levels of business and consumer confidence.

Nonetheless, Seiveright noted that like other countries and jurisdictions that have gone the route of liberalisation of cannabis, problems exist including correspondent banking restrictions; high start up costs; onerous and prohibitive regulations; absence of clear standards among other challenges.

But he credited the Prime Minister Andrew Holness-led Administration for taking careful note of criticisms and working assiduously to address the issues, some of which are of an international nature and will require adjustments in other jurisdictions so as to free the hands of local bodies.

“Already, Ministers Audley Shaw, JC Hutchinson and Floyd Green, the drivers of the super Ministry of Industry, Investment, Commerce, Agriculture, Fisheries under which the CLA falls, have been working overtime to increase capacity at the Authority including adding needed staff, fast tracking import/export regulations, promulgating initiatives aimed at pulling in more small and traditional farmers into the legal space among other efforts,” Seivewright stated.

Last week, speaking in Montego Bay, Green disclosed that in a move, designed to hurdle too much red tape, the CLA has embarked on an application process review.

“We want to ensure there isn't too much bureaucracy in the system, while still ensuring the safeguards. We expect to complete this review over the next six weeks,” Green disclosed.

“To the partners in the industry, we expect that you will see a renewed, refreshed, revitalised CLA that is there to facilitate the expansion of your business. We are doing all we can now to take maximum advantage of our potential in this industry.”