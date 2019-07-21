Jamaica National clears the air regarding customers who have passed away

Dear Claudienne:

I live in the United States. In August 2012, my husband and I visited Jamaica. He opened an account at the Jamaica National St Ann's Bay Branch on August 7, 2012.

At the time when he opened the account, I did not have my identification so they would not allow my name to go on the account.

This has resulted in me not having access to the money in the account. My husband passed away on September 13, 2018 and now that he is deceased, I need to have access to the account to be able to withdraw money from it.

As I don't know what to do, a friend suggested that I contact you.

I am hoping that you can assist me.

SL

Dear SL:

Tell Claudienne contacted the Jamaica National Group and on July 21, 2019 the column received an e-mail from the company.

The e-mail from the head of Customer Experience and Service Recovery, JN Bank, stated the following:

“Thank you for your correspondence regarding the account of a member of our JN Bank St Ann's Bay branch. Checks with the branch reveal that our member is the sole holder of the account and that no evidence of death has been presented to the branch.

JN Bank has established guidelines for the security of our members to guide the action employees should take in the event of an account holder's passing. It is essential, first of all, that a certified Death Certificate be provided, or an original Burial Order, if the deceased has recently died and a Death Certificate has not been presented.

Our guidelines state that when members die without making a Will, and leaving active accounts on which they were the sole holder, JN Bank will honour instructions from the Administrator-General only.

Where there is a Will, JN Bank will honour instructions from the executor(s)/executrix(es) named in the deceased's Will only.

Burial expenses are paid to funeral homes only, based on valid invoices.

For JN Bank to act, we urge your correspondent to contact the branch, and provide the necessary documentation.”

Please contact the branch immediately and let us know if you need any further assistance.

We wish you all the best.

PROBLEMS I AM HAVING WITH THE ACCOUNTANT GENERAL

Dear Claudienne:

I am seeking your help with a problem I am having with the Accountant General Department from December 2018. The attached letter speaks for itself.

On December 27, 2018, I sent the following letter to the Accountant General's Department:

“Dear Sir/Madam:

With regards to Circular No. 17 dated June 25, 2018, File No 31062 from the Ministry of Finance re Cessation of Contribution to the Pension (Civil Service Family Benefit) Scheme effective April 1, 2018 instructing that refunds were made.

This letter serves to inform, you that I have not received my refund from Pension No. 35... for the period April 1, to June 2018 ($2,989.22 x3) = $8,967.66 and from Pension No 09...

($7.90x3) = $23.70 (pay slips attached)

Kindly let me have my refunds as early as possible.

Thanks.”

Since sending the Accountant General this letter, I have taken the following steps to help myself without success.

(1) When they did not reply to my letter, I sent them a copy of my earlier letter to them.

(2) I called them three times and spoke with an officer in April, 2019, who assured me I would get the money in May.

(3) I e-mailed them on three (3) occasions.

(4) On June 29, 2019, I attached a copy of the original letter to my Life Certificate for July, and sent it to the Accountant General.

Since I have received no information from the Accountant General could you kindly find out from them for me when I will get the money.

EM

Dear EM:

Tell Claudienne contacted the Accountant General and on July 17, 2019 they sent the following e-mail:

“Reference is made to your e-mail of July 15, 2019 regarding the refund of family benefit contribution of EM.

Consequent to the gazetting of the Pensions (Public Service) Act and MoF&P Circular No 17 of June 25, 2018, the Accountant General's Department had subsequently commenced the processing of the refund of contribution to the former Family Benefit Scheme, which was deducted succeeding April 01, 2019. The deduction was for a maximum period of three months (April 1 – June 30, 2018). The cessation was immediately after the receipt of the instructions in keeping with the MoF&P Circular No 17.

Several pensioners refund for the period have been processed and disbursed, while a few others are still being processed. It is expected that all refunds will be processed and disbursed in short order.

Notwithstanding, Ms EM who's refund is in question, has not been disbursed. This is so resulting from the reviewing of “multi-pensioners” pension accounts which is expected to be completed on or before July 31, 2019. Please note that any findings or deviation will be communicated to our pensioners.”

NB// Multi-pensioners refer to persons who are in receipt of more than one pension from the Government of Jamaica.

Please let us know when you receive the money.

We wish you all the best.

