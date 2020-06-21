Jamaica Producers Group to go bullish in current COVID-19 soft business environment

Jamaica-based conglomerate Jamaica Producers Group (JPG) has taken the bold decision to go bullish, hinting at exploiting acquisitions in the current COVID-19 soft business environment.

JPG Group Managing Director Jeffrey Hall, who made the announcement, explained that while the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a downturn in business, it has also presented opportunities to expand. He told shareholders at last Friday's annual general meeting (AGM), which was streamed live, that JPG intends to fully exploit these opportunities whenever they arise.

Hall posited that one element of the forward strategy is identifying and acquiring businesses, which will diversity the group, strengthening its balance sheet while spreading overheads costs.

In his outlook to shareholders, JPG chairman, Charles Johnston, commented that, “we view the diversity of our business as strength. In addition to providing some resilience to our operating income, it also positions us to consider business development and acquisition opportunities in a wide range of markets.”

Johnson emphasised that JPG is fortunate to have the expertise, capital and liquid assets to effectively consider a broad range of growth and investment possibilities.

LOGISTICS AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Among the areas targeted for expansion and possible acquisition are the areas of logistics and infrastructure in particular in the Logistics Services Division, which continues to benefit from efforts to diversify and grow its customer base and range of logistics services. This was driven mainly by its Kingston Wharves subsidiary, which has been rolling out increased logistics space.

This year, Kingston Wharves will continue to develop and modernise its port infrastructure and logistics services. As with last year's acquisition, Kingston Wharves will continue to look selectively for acquisitions that complement its current capital investments as it seeks to develop modern warehousing and distribution centres that can support local and regional industries in import and export of goods.

2020 INVESTMENT PLANS

For 2020, JPG says it is committing its investments in both operational and capital projects that it believes will continue delivering revenue growth and improved efficiencies. Its investments will continue to be orientated around its two core lines of business — logistics and infrastructure and food and drink.

JP's Food & Drink Division (F&D) is the largest contributor to the revenues of the group. The division earned profit before finance cost and taxation in 2019 of $774 million, more than double the prior year result of $378 million.

Divisional revenues of $12.6 billion were up 11 per cent over the prior year. The F&D Division comprises the portfolio of subsidiaries that are engaged in farming, food processing, distribution and retail of food and drink.

JPG FINANCIAL POSITION

JPG's financial position continued to strengthen in all metrics during 2019. Its cash and liquid assets increased, total assets grew, debt was reduced and shareholders' equity grew by 14 per cent to $13.8 billion, representing $13.23 per stock unit after exclusion of units held by the group's Employee Share Ownership Plan.