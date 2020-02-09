Jamaica Rum Festival targets US market with New York launch

The Jamaica Rum Festival will be launched in New York City tomorrow.

Rum producers, partners, and sponsors will gather at Campari's regional office, to celebrate the official launch of the Jamaica Rum Festival in this key tourism market.

The USA launch follows on the heels of the Minister of Tourism's announcement that the Festival will become a mainstay in Jamaica's tourism offerings. The statement was made at the event's local launch in Kingston, Jamaica, on January 15, 2020.

Presenting sponsor Appleton Estate will be hosting the launch at its USA headquarters, Bryant Park in the famed Grace Building. Demonstrating its commitment to growing the adoration for the Appleton Estate range and by extension Jamaican rums, Campari Group's Director of Rums, Global Strategic Marketing KK Hall will kick of the formalities by reminding the audience of the unique and desirable qualities of Jamaican rums.

Appleton Estate Jamaica Rums Marketing Director Marsha Lumley, executive director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund Dr Carey Wallace, and director of tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board Donovan White, will build on this theme and deliver messages about Jamaica's newest tourism offering that promote Jamaica as a destination rich in cultural heritage.

According to Lumley, “The Jamaica Rum Festival is a celebration of a storied history of our convivial spirit, and growing awareness and appreciation of the unique processes which make our rums well-regarded worldwide. Through the Appleton Estate range of rums, we are leading the premiumisation of the category and educating consumers to savour rum much like any scotch, cognac, or whiskey. With the positioning of Kingston as a gastronomy destination by the Ministry of Tourism, this is a natural progression to deepen that experience. We want to drive the education of our Jamaican rums.”

The collaborative event will also see the support of the 88-year-old Spirits Pool Association. The Jamaican rum festival broadens the island's gastronomy offerings and is expected to aid in driving the patronage of overseas visitors.

The 2019 staging of the Jamaica Rum Festival was a huge success for its stakeholders and key partners and was recently highlighted by the ministry as one of the significant milestones for the industry last year.

The two-day event saw the support of over 5,000 patrons who enjoyed the various displays of rum brands, tastings, live entertainment, seminars, rum history, food, and drink.

The 2020 staging promises more with an expanded venue, additional seminars, and new rum purveyors on board to add to the experience.

Slated for Hope Botanical Gardens in St Andrew from February 29 to March 1, the event aims to promote various ways in which rum can be utilised and enjoyed, boost Kingston's tourism product and showcase Jamaica's cultural excellence in food, beverage and music.

Patrons of the festival will journey from cane to cocktails as they are exposed to the rum-making process, the unique provenance of Jamaican rums, and sample a variety of rum blends.

Lumley added that the company invested $160 million in the augural staging of the festival last year and have increased its investment for this year's event to $180 million to expand its footprint.

Performing at the festival will be the Orville Hall-led Dance Xpressionz; Ky-Mani Marley; Ding Dong alongside Ravers Clavers; Mortimer, Tessellated; Bugle; Spragga Benz; Cocoa Tea; “Mr Big Ship” himself, Freddie McGregor; Indie Allen; Capleton; and Protoje.

In addition to presenting sponsor Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, all the other Jamaican rum brands will be participating at the festival including: Monymusk Plantations Rums, Hampden Estate and Rum Fire, Rum Bar, Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, Charley's JB Rum, and Sangster's Rum Cream.