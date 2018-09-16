Jampro to reopen New York office
The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) will officially reopen its office in New York City on September 17 as part of its revamped marketing strategy to target the Tri-State area for investments and exports.
In a press release yesterday, Jampro said a number of activities will be executed surrounding the opening, all of which will be led by Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw.
The team will host an exporters' round-table to promote Jamaican products to suppliers and distributors in market, as well as an investor luncheon to present business opportunities to potential investors including members of the Diaspora.
The luncheon will focus on presenting opportunities in agribusiness, tourism, logistics, manufacturing and film, in an effort to diversify business in Jamaica's key sectors.
Jampro will also have an official reception and ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location inside the Jamaican Consulate in New York.
The office will join Jampro's Toronto, Canada location to form the agency's North American Regional Offices (NARO).
With Jampro moving towards new marketing strategies to widen its reach internationally, including the use of in-market partners and exploring new global connections to boost Jamaica's brand, Jampro President, Diane Edwards said the agency felt it necessary to reopen the office and establish it's presence in the Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut).
“Jampro believes this is a crucial move to capitalise on the business possibilities that exist in the US. With this new focused office, we will now be more targeted in our promotions strategies and attract more investment dollars to the country,” Edwards said on the office reopening.
“In addition, a large number of goods exported from Jamaica also goes directly to the US, and so the office will act as a facilitator in this process; linking buyers of Jamaican products to manufacturers at home,” she continued.
