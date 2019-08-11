JCC pledges to work with regional networks to give support to MSMEs

OUTSIDE of the many other emerging policies which are geared towards improving micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSMEs), the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) has also indicated their own commitment in ensuring that members of this community are adequately supported locally and regionally.

In a statement released from a board of directors meeting for the organisation held recently, the JCC believes that support of this sector can only facilitate more growth and development for the country. Among a list of measures outlined, the entity has pledged to “work with our colleagues in the regional Caribbean Network of Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM) to expose more of our MSMEs in Jamaica to the market opportunities within Caricom and Carforum, this is to ensure that the sector will be able to benefit from any level of incentive — even those transcending the local space”.

They also noted that they will be working through the Jamaica Coalition of Service Industries (JCSI) to assist in the effort to export their services regionally and via the Cariforum-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

In their release they further indicated that the organisation will be working alongside the leadership and membership of the all-island chamber networks to ensure that MSMEs outside of the Corporate Area are included in the shaping and execution of programmes that are meant to support MSMEs. Other measures aimed at facilitating and providing support include: providing institutional support to women in business and young entrepreneurs through mentorship initiatives; and stepping up advocacy for ongoing tax reform to further reduce the cost of doing business for all enterprises, particularly MSMEs.

This latest move by the JCC comes on the heels of its recently held procurement seminar, during which the Government also pledged its support for the entities by crafting new and improved public procurement policy arrangements which aim to give them preferential treatment for contracts. This event was had substantive representation from some forty-five entities, the statement echoed.

The JCC reasoned that “there is little doubt in anyone's mind that successful and sustainable MSMEs who are able to grow and expand their contribution to the economy over time and who, cumulatively, are the largest contributors to job creation (notably for the creation of employment for women) will drive our success as a nation”.

Hence, they deem it a good time to commence a fulsome and collaborative drive that brings all the many and various strands together; with the shared objective of capacitating and increasing the number of MSMEs.

The JCC is a membership-based organisation comprising businesses and professionals working together to build and promote a healthy economy and to improve the quality of life in our country. The entity is currently led by Lloyd Distant Jr, who is the president of the chamber.