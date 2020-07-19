Jerome Smalling returned as president of Jamaica Bankers' Association
Chief executive officer (CEO) of Jamaica Money Market Brokers Bank was re-elected unopposed as the president of the Jamaica Bankers' Association (JBA) at its annual general meeting (AGM), which was held last Thursday.
Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, CEO, Sagicor Bank, was also returned as vice-president, along with Mariame McIntosh-Robinson, president and CEO, First Global Bank, as treasurer; and Barbara Hume, CEO, Cornerstone Trust and Merchant Bank, as honorary secretary.
In his acceptance speech, Smalling recognised the vote of confidence in him demonstrated by the JBA's executive council and thanked them for their faith in his leadership.
“I wish to convey my appreciation to the JBA executive council for their vote of confidence and continued trust in my abilities to lead this association.
“Together with the executive, I will continue to lead the advancement of the JBA's mission to maintain a stable, secure, competitive and profitable financial industry. We will continue to achieve this through advocacy, education and collaboration with all stakeholders to include the general banking public, the Government of Jamaica, the regulators, private sector partners, and international agencies,” Smalling said.
