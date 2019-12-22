JMMB explains long wait for clearing of international cheques
Tell Claudienne
Dear Claudienne
I have been trying to make contact with you regarding an issue I have with JMMB.The issue has to do with the length of time it takes the bank to credit my account although the cheque has been cleared by the issuing bank.
I would like to discuss the situation with you. For instance, up to the time of writing to you on September 16, 2019, a lodgement I made in August has not yet been credited to my account.
MH
Dear MH
Tell Claudienne has shared your concerns with JMMB and note that the bank has contacted you.
Tell Claudienne has received the following e-mail from JMMB: “We are happy to advise that we believe that our client's (MH) concern has been satisfactorily addressed.
MH spoke with both the operations manager of his JMMB branch, as well as with one of our client care officers today (October 30, 2019).
We shared with him the standard processing times for international cheques that are invested to local accounts in Jamaica. Unfortunately, those lengthy clearing times for international cheques (which average 45 days) are not unique to JMMB and are beyond our control.
As an interim solution, however, we have offered to assist MH on a case-by-case basis, and have provided him with all the information he needs, so that we can attempt to assist him going forward. We gather that he is comfortable with that solution.
We remain more than willing to continue to work with MH to ensure that he has a positive experience with JMMB at each interaction. We have encouraged him to freely share with us where he experiences other challenges, so that we may support him.
Do not hesitate to let me know if there are any other matters that require our resolution, and we thank you for partnering with us in the best interest of our clients.”
We wish you all the best.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy