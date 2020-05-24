JMMB Group donates over $10 million to PSOJ COVID-19 response fund

The JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation and members of the JMMB Group team recently donated some $10.3 million, in response to the call led by the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ), to assist vulnerable citizens affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The PSOJ has so far raised over $110 million through its ongoing PSOJ COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund, aimed at mobilising and distributing resources for the protection and welfare of Jamaican citizens.

“We are happy to be a part of this initiative that serves some of the most vulnerable individuals in our society, empowering them to unearth their greatness,” stated Kim Mair, JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation CEO.

“Love motivates us to serve our fellow citizens in this way and in keeping with our vision of love, which underscores our commitment to a long-term ongoing process of holistic development that recognises the complete development of the individual, who have dreams for themselves. Our mission is for all of us to live in a prosperous and abundant society,” Mair added.

The foundation CEO also encouraged people in Jamaica and the Diaspora to join the cause, where possible, in recognition of the challenging times.

Keith Duncan, president of the PSOJ, shared similar sentiments and lauded JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation and the other corporate entities and individuals, for putting the country first in this time of crisis.

“It is through joining forces that we will be able to steer Jamaica through this crisis, without leaving any of our fellow countrymen behind. We are a resilient people with big hearts and I have all faith that, together, we can get through this crisis, unearthing the greatness that each of us possesses,” Duncan asserted.

He also commended the multi-sectorial organisations on board, such as the Council of Voluntary Social Services as the implementation partner; United Way of Jamaica and American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) as the mobilisation partners; Jamaica Constabulary Force and Jamaica Defense Force as the logistics partners, alongside other key stakeholders, who have been on the front line of the distribution of these supplies.

Thus far, an initial 2000 packages have been distributed to approximately 4000 beneficiaries, who are on the margins of poverty, through the PSOJ COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund, with plans in place to provide assistance to other needy persons and at-risk groups, across several communities, over the coming months.

Additionally, US-based cheques may also be sent to the AFJ, outlining the purpose of the donation on the document. Once donations are channelled through AFJ, companies and individuals based in the US will also be able to receive the added benefit of a 501 c (3) tax allowance.

According to JMMB, the funds raised will boost supplies of medical equipment, including personal protective equipment (PPEs) for front line and emergency workers, such as medical personnel, first responders, police, firefighters and volunteers involved in combating the virus, on a day-to-day basis. Additionally, donations will be allocated to support food security and health services in Jamaica.