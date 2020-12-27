JMMB keeps remote team members connected with engagement initiative

IN an effort to keep its staff working remotely connected, JMMB Group — through the roll-out of a team engagement initiative — is keeping members connected, especially those working from home due to social distancing requirements brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, dubbed Togetherness Thursdays Re-imagined, aims to keep team members together while socially apart, as human nature may cause some to miss the daily interactions with their colleagues.

According to Janneal Fagan, culture and internal communications officer, the initiative came out of the family culture in existence at JMMB.

“The initiative is in keeping with the company's Vision of Love which states that the organisation seeks to develop an atmosphere which can be described as an energy field where overlapping circles of creativity, passion, excitement, fun and laughter co-exist in a dynamic process that ultimately leads to higher and higher levels of self-actualisation — hence, the achievement of the organisational mission,” she said.

“In addition to keeping our team connected and engaged at this time the initiative is designed to boost morale and keep productivity high, even as our organisation transitions into the new way of working,” she added.

The initiative started in October with a karaoke show, attracting over 250 team members online for each session, and was broadcast live from the company's New Kingston head office.

“The monthly staging of Togetherness Thursdays allows JMMB team members to showcase their range of talents and has taken the form of 'Decorating for Christmas' — a step-by-step guide to creating wreaths and garlands and tree decorating; Versus Battle showdown; and a Christmas edition with carolling and Christmas dinner and cocktails demos – 'tan a yuh yaad style',” a company release this week read.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the series so far and look forward to more in the new year. It's a great way to bring the entertainment to you in your home, especially with limited choices to go out. All the activities are family friendly and it's not just about engaging team members, but our families,” the release quotes Jacqueline Tomlin-Brooks, business support officer at JMMB Mandeville branch.

Calvin Blackellar, client relations officer at JMMB Portmore branch, said that he, too, was appreciative of the effort the company has made to take care of its team's well-being with this fun-filled initiative that has made it easier for some to deal with the changing environment and its uncertainties.

He also said he was grateful for the work-from-home arrangement, which has allowed for work-life balance.

JMMB, through an online community for its team, has also encouraged employees to keep simple traditions like the company-wide Christmas Pixie. Through the sharing of wellness tips, the regional financial entity has also emboldened its team to maintain a balanced lifestyle along with coping mechanisms that can help employees deal with the ill-effects of the pandemic. Additionally, the company provides professional counselling services to its team members, should they need additional support at this time.

“Since hosting the Togetherness Thursdays series virtually we have received positive feedback, and we look forward to further engaging and broadening its reach to our wider team in the region even as we pay keen attention to customising the concept to suit our diverse team and their needs,” said Clover Anderson, group culture and internal communications officer at JMMB.