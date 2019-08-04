JPS leads other utilities in customer service

In a Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) commissioned survey conducted by Market Research services through a Mystery Shopping survey, it was revealed that the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is ahead of the other local utilities in customer service.

The survey was said to be conducted between the months of March and April earlier this year.

The survey measured the quality of service delivered by customer service agents, of all utility companies, in store and in the call centres. It reviewed the experiences of customers of Flow, Digicel, JPS and National Water Commission (NWC). Details of the survey were outlined in a webinar conducted on July 31, by the OUR.

In a JPS release sent to this newspaper, it was reported that “JPS received an overall score for in store service of 72 per cent, followed by NWC with 61 per cent, Flow with 56 per cent and Digicel with 49 per cent.

Meanwhile, the overall scores for Call Centre Service were: JPS 90 per cent; Digicel 86 per cent; Flow 77 per cent and NWC last with 63 per cent”.

According to Ramsay McDonald, senior vice-president of customer service at the country's chief electricity supplier ““When compared with international benchmarking standards for utilities, we recognise that over 70% is a good performance, but we are disappointed in the falloff from the previous year. We will therefore be redoubling our efforts, to not only improve, but even surpass international standards”.

“We have been conducting ongoing training programmes for our front line staff, and have implemented a quality assurance programme designed to measure and monitor the contact in our Customer Care Centre and Online service. We are also working on digitising many of our services, so that customers will experience far shorter waiting times for service”, McDonald further added.

The survey done, also highlighted areas for improvement which JPS must address, this is especially in light of the fact that this year's in store score of 72 per cent is a decline from last year's score of 81 per cent for the power company.