JSE's COVID-19 response plan

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Managing Director Marlene Street Forrest is advising that amidst the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) — the JSE has implemented several risk-mitigating measures for employees and all stakeholders.

These include:

• a developed COVID-19 Response Plan, which outlines the JSE group's response should there be an outbreak. The plan covers measures to minimise health and safety risks to employees and all stakeholders;

• holding of staff briefings at both department and group levels on measures to be taken during this period in keeping with the Ministry of Health's guidelines, and;

• cancellation of all public functions including tours to JSE offices, while utilising electronic medium for business continuity in respect to e-Campus classes, workshops and workplace outreach.

“The JSE has been actively monitoring the situation over the recent months and the speed with which it is spreading around the world. We are on full alert and are using the intranet and other electronic forms of communication internally and have asked our stakeholders to communicate with us using these methods as best as possible,” Street Forrest stated.

“The Jamaica Stock Exchange is committed to being a responsible partner during this WHO-declared pandemic. We assure you that our employees are, as always, committed to maintaining the highest level of quality service that you have come to rely on as we partner with you to grow our financial markets in providing wealth for all.”