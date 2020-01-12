Julian Mair elected as new JSE chairman
At a special board meeting held on Friday, Julian Mair was elected as the new board chairman for the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).
Mair, who is group chief investment strategist at JMMB, was elected as the chairman following the resignation of Ian McNaughton from the board of the JSE.
A release from the entity stated that at the same meeting Jason Chambers, a director of Barita, was also elected to serve on the board.
“Livingstone Morrison remains the deputy chairman of the JSE,” the release stated.
Mair, who prior to his appointment served as a director on the board of the JSE, comes to the post with over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector where he has played a significant role in the development of Jamaica's capital market.
He is a founding member and current president of the Jamaica Securities Dealers Association (JSDA) and also serves various institutions as a director, including JMMB Securities Limited, JMMB International, JMMB Puesto de Bolsa, and JMMB Investments Trinidad & Tobago Limited.
In addition, he has partnered and consulted with various international financial institutions and the Government of Jamaica in structuring global bond Issues.
A former managing director of Lets Investment Limited, his leadership resulted in the boutique operation becoming a global player in the trading of internationally issued securities.
