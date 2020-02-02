JUTC bus damaged my car

Dear Claudienne,

I need your intervention.

On August 28, 2017, I was on Dunrobin Avenue in my car travelling south, when a JUTC bus ran into the back of my vehicle.

This matter has been with the JUTC investigation team for over two years and each time that I have contacted the JUTC, I have been told that the matter is under investigation and is on the supervisor's desk for review.

I am insured with Advantage General Insurance Company (AGIC) and faced with this situation, I had no other alternative, but to make a claim on my insurance policy in 2018 to repair my car.

However, this has affected my no-claim discount and my insurance premium has increased.

I would appreciate your help to resolve this issue.

BC

Dear BC

In October 2019 Tell Claudienne contacted the JUTC legal officer and she promised to do an investigation.

When the JUTC public relations manager contacted Tell Claudienne on October 24, 2019, he said that the lawyer had briefed him about the accident.

The public relations manager, who said that he would contact the JUTC insurance broker, promised to have the matter settled within three months.

Tell Claudienne notes that the JUTC has now settled the matter with AGIC and that you are in receipt of the release that entitles you to receive $90,000 for loss of use and excess.

We wish you all the best.

Dear Claudienne

My son was shot and killed in Ocho Rios on January 22, 2017.

I had taken out an insurance policy at CUNA Mutual and had hoped to get money from it to pay for his funeral expenses.

However, I was informed that I would only receive a pay out on the policy after police investigations had been completed and the circumstances under which he was shot had been determined.

CUNA said that under the terms of the policy I will not be paid if it was determined that he died while taking part in criminal activity.

I have heard that a coroner's inquest is to be held in St Ann to determine the circumstances of my son's death but I have been unable to get any information on the matter.

Could you please assist me to find out what is the situation.

CW

Dear CW

Since January 2018, Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the police and courts office in St Ann to find out if a coroner's inquest was to be held into your son's death.

The St Ann's police sent the documents pertaining to the coroner's inquest for your son to the St Ann's Bay courts office on November 26, 2018.

However, because of the heavy workload of the judge, the coroner's inquest hearing to decide on the date your son's inquest would be held was set for December 2, 2019.

Tell Claudienne has been informed that the coroner's inquest for your son will be held in the St Ann's court on April 6, 2020.

We wish you all the best.

