JWN pours $35M COVID-19 support into bars islandwide

Jamaica's largest rum company, J Wray & Nephew (JWN), has joined the bars recovery programme with the provision of support amounting to $35 million to 2,000 community bar owners across the island.

The “Restart Pack” initiative, which was launched last Monday, saw JWN distributing 48,000 bottles of the company's liquor free of cost to assist bar owners across Jamaica to restock and reopen their businesses, which were closed for two months under measures implemented by the Government to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The 'Restart Pack' contains twenty-four 200 ml bottles from the J Wray & Nephew range of products and includes the new Kingston 62 Jamaica Gold Rum brand, Appleton Estate Signature Blend, Magnum Tonic Wine, and Campari.

Intended to assist in the recovery of small retail businesses and the Jamaican economy in general, the packages also include hand sanitisers and masks to support bars in implementing and maintaining the COVID-19 safety protocols mandated by the Government.

The initiative comes close on the heels of a similar one announced just over a week ago by competitor Red Stripe Jamaica, which joined with Pepsi Jamaica in giving away to bars some 6,000 cases of free beverages. That gift of beer, soft drinks, and water, worth $25 million, was distributed to 1,865 bars across Jamaica through Red Stripe Jamaica and Pepsi Jamaica joint venture company Celebration Brands Limited.

With the “Restart Pack” initiative, JWN, a member of the Campari Group, is building on previous assistance measures including the donation of alcohol-based hand sanitiser to the health sector valued at several million dollars and the distribution of food packages to needy Jamaicans.

This current initiative, which was executed in all parishes, saw bars being provided with wash stations and decals to be used as physical distancing markers, as well as posters with Ministry of Health and Wellness-approved COVID-19 hygiene messages.

Commenting on the initiative, JWN commercial director for Jamaica and the Caribbean Michelle Brown-Sinclair noted that the Restart Packs are the latest in a series of assistance measures being undertaken by the company to help ease the social and economic challenges created by the health pandemic.

“With the help of these Restart Packages, bar owners will be able to hit the ground running as they reopen their businesses and serve their customers safely and responsibly. Our community bars are located in small communities where disposable income has been severely reduced as a result of the restrictions related to COVID-19, and this initiative is intended to help build and strengthen the economies of these communities,” Brown-Sinclair pointed out.

While acknowledging that 2,000 packages are not enough, Brown-Sinclair committed to “continue working with the members of our community bar network to identify other ways in which we can support them. We will also work with the network to ensure that the protocols announced by the Government are adhered to and that we are sharing best practices across the island. We remain committed to supporting Jamaica's development”.

The 2,000 bars selected were nominated after consultation with JWN's 53 Round Robin groups. There are approximately 10,000 community bars operating in Jamaica, each directly employing between three and five people.

The Round Robin groups provide direct access into the communities across the length and breadth of Jamaica and serve as a tool for feedback from local communities about what is important to them. The initiative has been commended by the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica with its president, Keith Duncan, describing it as “a considerable effort by JWN to support bar owners and an example of business partnership for economic recovery”.

He pointed out that COVID-19 has reinforced the fact that recovery will depend not only on public/private partnerships, but also on the support provided by large organisations to small businesses.

JWN is said to be the oldest company in Jamaica and one of the largest exporters in the Caribbean, with its products going to over 60 countries around the world. The company has Jamaica's largest wine and spirits portfolio, comprising a number of owned and represented brands.