Kaci Fennell-Shirley — The Boss Beauty

IN 2014, Kaci Fennell-Shirley jumped into national consciousness when she won the coveted Miss Jamaica Universe title. Later that year she won the hearts of thousands of people around the world as a favourite for the international title. However, it was not to be as “Slayci”, as she was referred to online during the competition, finished as the fourth runner-up, a decision which unforgettably saw the audience break into thunderous dissent.

Since then, Fennell-Shirley married the love of her life, Zak, and started the journey to being a 'boss beauty', parlaying her popularity and adoration for all things carnival and food into thriving business ventures.

“Two things I look forward to no matter how many times I have done it are carnival and cooking! I am a carnival baby; I love every aspect of it — the music, the costumes, the happiness, the confidence it draws out of the revellers, the sense of unity that surrounds this time is always such a great experience!” she said, adding that “creating in the kitchen sparks a similar joy, it gives me this peacefulness and serenity”.

As a result, last year saw the launch of Kaci's Boss Beauties (KBB) Carnival Beauty Lounge, which successfully returned for its second Jamaica Carnival last month.

“The KBB Experience is a “first-class lounge experience,” she said. The pre-road march lounge included spacious changing rooms, professional make-up artists, hair stylists and shuttle services for revellers.

Also notably featured in the goodie bags provided at the lounge were products from Fennell-Shirley's other love project, FenMade.

“Originally, I started this as a blog heavily focused on my lifestyle (but) I have decided to rebrand FenMade, 'the likkle sum'n yuh need', to become my very first food brand, creating spices, sauces, and preservatives that I have made in my kitchen for years.”

It has not been without its challenges as balancing two businesses while, herself, being an in-demand figure has proven difficult. “While 2019 has presented a multitude of opportunities which I am more than grateful for, it is vital to distribute my time and efforts to all my brands equally; brand Kaci, FenMade and Kaci's Boss Beauties all have a piece of my heart, and I would never want any of them to suffer because of the lack of attention and time. It is all a learning process as a new business owner, and I welcome all lessons with open arms.”

The host and model said she has also grappled with the sometimes “overwhelming expectations” from herself and the public which came when she was catapulted into the spotlight by her exceptional pageant performances.

Now, her mindset is different and she has embraced her growth affirming “we go through specific moments for distinct reasons. I am here now because of that moment, ready and stronger than ever and able to move forward without a doubt in my mind; timing is everything”.

It doesn't hurt that she has surrounded herself with a support team that encourages her at critical junctures. Among those she considers particularly vital are her husband, Zak; manager, Karen Clarke; and close friends Alanah Jones and Tiffany Campbell.

When quizzed about her hopes for her two fledgling enterprises she shared, “FenMade products on shelves islandwide, Kaci's Boss Beauties being highly anticipated and marked as a not-to-be-missed event.”

And for those looking to start a business or pursue a dream, she advises that fear can be crippling and that for a time the concept of failure consumed her until “one day I realised that fear is a liar, so what if I fail? That cannot be the centre of my thought process. I can only commit to giving my all and doing my best with the tools that I have.”