Kandi King – The Karnival queen

While many Jamaicans continue to debate the spread of carnival locally, Kandi King (we daresay she lucked out with that name), has taken her love for all things carnival and made a name and multiple enterprises for herself by catering to the needs of Rock revellers seeking an authentic experience.

“Growing up, I always saw myself in a corporate job and working my way up the corporate ladder. My entrepreneurial journey happened purely by chance when I was made suddenly redundant by the company I was working for,” said King before adding that it was “a blessing in disguise, though I didn't see it that way at the time”.

Despite having a degree in business management from Hiram College in the United States, King does not recall having a 'defining moment' which confirmed her journey as an entrepreneur.

“I don't think, I remember ever having that epiphany and I still have days (when) I question whether it's worth it, but I have never felt like giving up and for that I'm grateful. It's not always easy, but it is extremely fulfilling.”

Chief among the numerous business ventures for the St Andrew High School for Girls alumna is her role as a director of Xaymaca, one of three main carnival bands now operating in Jamaica.

“We have grown exponentially over the last three years and it's been a twofold journey of self and community, and continues to fuel my passion for growing the carnival industry,” she shared.

Additionally, King operates a carnival concierge service, 'Karnival by Kandi', which facilitates flights, accommodations, event tickets, costumes and transportation for people who want to attend most of the major carnivals within the region.

“I also recently launched a line of carnival accessories, called 'Karnival' with my first item being 'stocKING by Kandi'. These unique stockings feature a V-cut band at the top, designed to be neatly tucked into your carnival costume panties, without showing.”

What's more, she recently executed her first solo event curating the 'Babe Brunch' last Christmas, which she plans to make an annual affair.

“Inspired by Manhattan's trend of brunches, it's a 'boozy brunch' concept where patrons eat first, then party after. It was very well-received and I plan to continue developing that brand.”

But with all her apparent success, her journey was not without its disappointments as King insists her resolve to succeed keeps her going.

“One of the biggest lessons I've learnt is that hard work does not equate to success. You can work hard, and fail or work hard and get mediocre results. It's a tough one to overcome because we feel we deserve it, given the amount of work we've put in. I've learnt this time and time again but the key, as cliché as it may sound, is perseverance and not letting failures ruin your chance of successes.”

“I've been pursuing carnival before it was as popular as it is today, or even as profitable and I know people have noticed,” King said when asked about her brand and ability to diversify her interests.

“The number of years I've been involved in the industry coupled with the achievements thus far, have given me a level credibility I'm extremely grateful for.”

She credits much of her success to her father Patrick King, and uncle Dr Damien King who continue to provide mentorship and business insight. When asked what advice she would offer to someone who would like to pursue a similar path, King replied “It's high stress, but also high levels of job satisfaction. Stay the course.”