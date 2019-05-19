King Pepper gains prestigious international certification

Falmouth-based premium jerk seasoning and sauce manufacturer King Pepper Products Ltd has achieved the prestigious Food Safety Systems Certification 22000 (FSSC 22000).

The certification is recognised by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) which aims to drive continuous improvements to food safety management worldwide. Only about 18,000 firms internationally have achieved FSSC 22000 certification

King Pepper received support to prepare for the FSSC 22000 through the Jamaica Sauces & Spices project implemented by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), as part of the CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA II) Programme.

“For us [King Pepper], FSSC 22000 seemed overwhelming and almost unattainable in terms of cost and perceived infrastructural deficiencies,” said Christine Wong, King Pepper's managing director.

“With the support of the IFC through the EU programme, we realised that we could do it by first working on the low-hanging fruits, and progressively advancing to implement all recommendations in a very practical way.”

Already exporting for 30 years, King Pepper is now better poised to aggressively grow their export sales in the competitive category of seasonings and condiments as GFSI recognised food safety certification has almost become a prerequisite to doing business in the main overseas markets.

King Pepper manufactures the well-known Eaton's brand and is also a leading contract manufacturer for other brands.

Founded in 1985 by Dudley Eaton, the company now boasts a range of more than 20 different products which includes jerk seasonings, pepper sauces, BBQ sauces, jams, chutneys, soy sauce, tomato ketchup and dry seasonings. More than 85 per cent of King Pepper's sales are to export markets.