King Pepper gains prestigious international certification
Falmouth-based premium jerk seasoning and sauce manufacturer King Pepper Products Ltd has achieved the prestigious Food Safety Systems Certification 22000 (FSSC 22000).
The certification is recognised by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) which aims to drive continuous improvements to food safety management worldwide. Only about 18,000 firms internationally have achieved FSSC 22000 certification
King Pepper received support to prepare for the FSSC 22000 through the Jamaica Sauces & Spices project implemented by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), as part of the CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA II) Programme.
“For us [King Pepper], FSSC 22000 seemed overwhelming and almost unattainable in terms of cost and perceived infrastructural deficiencies,” said Christine Wong, King Pepper's managing director.
“With the support of the IFC through the EU programme, we realised that we could do it by first working on the low-hanging fruits, and progressively advancing to implement all recommendations in a very practical way.”
Already exporting for 30 years, King Pepper is now better poised to aggressively grow their export sales in the competitive category of seasonings and condiments as GFSI recognised food safety certification has almost become a prerequisite to doing business in the main overseas markets.
King Pepper manufactures the well-known Eaton's brand and is also a leading contract manufacturer for other brands.
Founded in 1985 by Dudley Eaton, the company now boasts a range of more than 20 different products which includes jerk seasonings, pepper sauces, BBQ sauces, jams, chutneys, soy sauce, tomato ketchup and dry seasonings. More than 85 per cent of King Pepper's sales are to export markets.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy