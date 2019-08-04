Kristia Franklin – The business of fashion

In an era where multi-billion dollar businesses are being launched and operated solely online and with increasing regularity, Kristia Franklin has joined the fray, steadily building out a brand that today epitomizes the future of retail — e-commerce.

You may have seen the stylist and fashion purveyor popping up on Instagram and other social media as her distinct style and taste are often shared and discussed or from her business brand @tiaclothesgirl where she plies her enviable ability to elevate everyday into extraordinary.

Even as a child Franklin knew that she wanted to be an entrepreneur, she told Sunday Finance over the phone while deftly handling multiple clients from her home base on the other end. “One day we were going to Portmore and I told my mother I wanted ice cream and she told me if I sold one shirt I would get it. I sold three, and from there I knew I wanted to be in sales.”

Franklin, who was crowned Campari Pop Style's Most Stylish Female after an islandwide search in 2017, proudly lists that spirit company, J Wray & Nephew and Charley's JB Rum as previous clients. It's a far cry from being a lawyer, which many people around her said she should explore while at school.

The St Andrew High School for Girls and University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica graduate said perceptions of her and her brand have generally been positive and have opened up opportunities to work with other brands and to explore other related things

Her journey into business has not been easy, however, despite studying entrepreneurship at UTech. Franklin said she did her degree hoping it would have helped, and while it did to an extent, much of what was taught did not relay some of the skills she would later need when her business started to take off.

“While I was at school, we didn't learn about social media marketing, or booking Facebook ads, we were learning direct marketing,” she said, adding that “a lot of times you are teaching yourself and figuring it out for yourself. So I would never say that my journey is easy, it has all been difficult, but I am always open to learning something new”.

The business advice she listed as wishing she had received earlier? That success takes time.

“A lot of the time I like to move very fast, and I like to see results quickly. I have to tell myself over and over that consistency is key,” Franklin said. “You just have to remind yourself that if you put in the work and work towards your goal, success will arrive.”

And when asked what keeps her motivated, she said the joy of seeing satisfied customers.

“When they leave with something they really like or take a picture of it and post it, or say they received a lot of compliments, it makes me feel good,” she said. “A lot of people don't see the value of clothes but when you put on something and you feel good, knowing that you're putting your best foot forward…clothes help with that.”

Of her accomplishments so far, she said her Boss Babe campaign which featured some 50 women and encouraged female empowerment, and an entrepreneurship programme which she helmed to teach children in various communities how to make calabash bags and crochet, are among her proudest.

To those aspiring to be entrepreneurs, she had this to say, “Do it! There are many persons who come to me with ideas and say they want to do this but don't…take the first step and just do it. There are people you can call on and numerous resources to help you, so take a leap of faith.”