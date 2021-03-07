Lasco Distributors appoints John De Silva as new managing director

LASCO Distributors Limited has announced the appointment of John De Silva as managing director, effective March 1, 2021.

In a notice posted on the Jamaica Stock Exchange's website, Lasco Distributors said De Silva joins the company with 25 years of international experience in the food, beverage, nutrition, home care and personal care business.

De Silva fills the managing director position that was left vacant following the departure of Peter Chin in 2019. Lasco Distributors was being led by deputy executive chairman, James Rawle.

De Silva recently served as director at Nestlé Jamaica, country manager of Nestlé Caribbean Inc, and Nestlé Professional's head of supply chain and operations for Latin America.

He has also worked in Trinidad and Tobago, Switzerland, the Dominica Republic, and Mexico.

De Silva is also a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the UK and an alumnus of IMD Business School in Switzerland.