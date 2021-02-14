Lasco Distributors on track for record-breaking profits

Despite losing the junior market tax break remission in the third quarter, Lasco Distributors Limited (LDL) is on pace to surpass its adjusted $730.6 million 2018 financial year (FY) record as it was able to grow net profit by 41 per cent to $243.2 million for the third quarter and set a record $731.3 million for the nine months ending December 31, 2020.

As the fourth company to list on the junior market on October 12, 2010, Lasco Distributors Limited (LDL) has managed to achieve new records with the company's revenues for the nine months rising by six per cent to $15.2 billion which currently puts the firm on target for breaking the $20-billion mark in its 2021 financial year (FY). However, rising cost of sales related to higher expenses in carrying out business has dampened gross profit by one per cent to $$2.8 billion.

In spite of this, a controlled 12 per cent reduction in expenses for the third quarter at $662.9 million left operating profit 53 per cent higher at $291.6 million.

James Rawle, deputy executive chairman of LDL, attributed this decline to the company's strict cost management, improved operational efficiencies and a reduction in promotional expenses as the key elements for stronger results.

“The COVID-19 virus outbreak has severely impacted the operations of international and local businesses including LDL. This has been evident in the shift in the supply and demand chain, a contraction in sales for some categories of products and change in dynamics with our customers. However, we have so far successfully weathered the impact of the pandemic and have maintained market position through constant monitoring and implementation of strategic measure,” Rawle told Sunday Finance.

With the company virtually debt free after the payment of a current loan, LDL's profit before tax stood 55 per cent higher with earnings per share for the quarter rounding out at $0.07 versus the prior $0.05. Even with a tax bill doubling to $139 million, LDL still topped the $558 million in the prior nine months.

Total assets rose by seven per cent to eclipse the 11-figure mark at $10.2 billion which is largely attributable to the eight per cent growth in current assets at $7.9 billion comprising mainly of $2.2 billion in cash. Total liabilities increased by two per cent to $3.9 billion with shareholder's equity up by 12 per cent to $6.3 billion.

Rawle indicated that there has been no new development to the Pfizer case in the Court of Appeal which was reserved in February 2020 before the pandemic struck. LDL had appealed the size of payment for which the company received $273.3 million in the 2018 FY. Even with the current situation, Rawle pointed out that the company's US $6 million ($900 million) expansion of its warehouses are back on track with the extra space expected to fuel the company's growing business.

“At Red Hills Road, we are finalising designs for the expansion of warehousing for the Pharmaceutical Division, while at White Marl we expect to start the expansion of the distribution warehouse within three to four months. Both projects were somewhat delayed as a result of the pandemic, but we are getting back on track with these projects. We have a healthy pipeline of new products and are deepening our distribution network to in order to reach more consumers.”