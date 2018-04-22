Latin America targeted for Jamaican tourism

Members of the Ministry of Tourism and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) who are now in South America to rev up arrivals from the continent, are encouraged by the overwhelming turn out of tourism stakeholders in attendance in Argentina, their first stop on the tour on Thursday.

Leading travel media, tour operators, airline executives and travel agents packed into the expansive meeting floor atop one of Argentina's capital city, Buenos Aires, largest hotels for engagements, organised by JTB and headlined by Bartlett.

The meeting was the first of a series of market engagements — across several South American nations — by the JTB with industry leaders, as Bartlett's team focuses on growing tourist traffic from Latin America, which recorded a 16 per cent increase in stopover tourist arrivals last year and 12.7 per cent for the first two months of this year.

“Latin America is a very large market, with a rapidly growing middle class keen on travelling the world. Already we are seeing both strong interest and increased growth. Argentina specifically contributed approximately 5,000 visitors last year alone. With increasing airlift options and a more targeted programme of engagement by the JTB in this marketplace, I am confident that we will grow more significantly. I have set a target aimed at doubling the number of Argentinian tourists coming into Jamaica from 5,000 to 10,000 by 2021,” Bartlett noted.

Argentina and Chile account for the bulk of arrivals, with approximately 10,000 tourists visiting Jamaica from both nations last year. Both countries' income per capita are among the highest in the Western Hemisphere and the two nations have a combined population of over 60 million.

Several resort chains with operations in Jamaica were involved in the stakeholder engagements embracing the Argentinian travel community, including Sandals, Moon Palace, Blue and Diamond Resorts, operators of Royalton and RIU.

JTB head, Donovan White; senior advisor/strategist to Minister Bartlett, Delano Seiveright, and other ministry and JTB officials form part of the tour across South America that will take the team across Argentina, Chile, Peru and Colombia. Engagements include meetings with the leadership of Latin America's largest airlines including Copa, LATAM and Avianca; the largest tour operators; leaders of travel-focused TV, Radio, print and online media; Government officials; and influential travel agents.

Minister Bartlett was also a lead presenter and participant at the World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. There he delivered a policy brief during the 8th Meeting of the Tourism Ministers of the G20 economies, underscoring the need for greater support of small and medium-sized tourism enterprises in order to ensure the growth and sustainability of the tourism industry. He was supported by prominent academic and senior advisor, Dr Lloyd Waller.