Lee-Chin appointed to board of German radiopharmaceutical group ITM
Well-known Jamaican-Canadian entrepreneur, investor, business magnate and philanthropist, Michael Lee-Chin, was recently appointed to the supervisory board of ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG (ITM), a German radiopharmaceutical group of companies.
Lee-Chin is founder and chairman of Portland Holdings, a privately held investment company headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Portland Holdings is committed to investing in businesses active in strong, long-term growth industries that also seek to improve the social well-being of the communities in which they operate.
The philosophy of Michael Lee-Chin and Portland Holdings is to “do well and do good” — building strong businesses that are giving back to society. Over the years, Portland has contributed significant capital and human resources to a variety of initiatives in education, culture, health care and humanitarian assistance.
For his entrepreneurial and philanthropic work, Lee-Chin has received numerous awards and honours, including degrees from several distinguished universities. In 2008, he was awarded one of Jamaica's highest honours, the Order of Jamaica, for his significant contributions in business and philanthropy. In February 2018, he was appointed to the Order of Ontario, the Canadian province's highest honour, reserved for those whose contributions have shaped the province, the country and beyond.
“We are extremely delighted that Michael joined our supervisory board. His exceptional business acumen and his entrepreneurial spirit will further support our strong growth and our goal to improve the well-being and quality of life of cancer patients worldwide by bringing a new generation of targeted radiopharmaceuticals to the market,” said Udo J Vetter, chairman of the ITM Supervisory Board.
Lee-Chin praised the work of ITM as he enthusiastically anticipated his new role.
“I really look forward to helping ITM's exceptional team shaping the future of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy and effective cancer treatments in general,” he commented. “ITM's dedication, innovative pipeline and passion for the well-being of those in need align perfectly with the values I strive to achieve with my other business ventures. Targeted Radionuclide Therapy has the potential to revolutionise cancer therapy. I am grateful; I now have the opportunity to play my part in making this type of treatment available to even more patients worldwide.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy