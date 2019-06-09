Lee-Chin appointed to board of German radiopharmaceutical group ITM

Well-known Jamaican-Canadian entrepreneur, investor, business magnate and philanthropist, Michael Lee-Chin, was recently appointed to the supervisory board of ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG (ITM), a German radiopharmaceutical group of companies.

Lee-Chin is founder and chairman of Portland Holdings, a privately held investment company headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Portland Holdings is committed to investing in businesses active in strong, long-term growth industries that also seek to improve the social well-being of the communities in which they operate.

The philosophy of Michael Lee-Chin and Portland Holdings is to “do well and do good” — building strong businesses that are giving back to society. Over the years, Portland has contributed significant capital and human resources to a variety of initiatives in education, culture, health care and humanitarian assistance.

For his entrepreneurial and philanthropic work, Lee-Chin has received numerous awards and honours, including degrees from several distinguished universities. In 2008, he was awarded one of Jamaica's highest honours, the Order of Jamaica, for his significant contributions in business and philanthropy. In February 2018, he was appointed to the Order of Ontario, the Canadian province's highest honour, reserved for those whose contributions have shaped the province, the country and beyond.

“We are extremely delighted that Michael joined our supervisory board. His exceptional business acumen and his entrepreneurial spirit will further support our strong growth and our goal to improve the well-being and quality of life of cancer patients worldwide by bringing a new generation of targeted radiopharmaceuticals to the market,” said Udo J Vetter, chairman of the ITM Supervisory Board.

Lee-Chin praised the work of ITM as he enthusiastically anticipated his new role.

“I really look forward to helping ITM's exceptional team shaping the future of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy and effective cancer treatments in general,” he commented. “ITM's dedication, innovative pipeline and passion for the well-being of those in need align perfectly with the values I strive to achieve with my other business ventures. Targeted Radionuclide Therapy has the potential to revolutionise cancer therapy. I am grateful; I now have the opportunity to play my part in making this type of treatment available to even more patients worldwide.”