Long delay in getting truck title from tax office

Dear Claudienne:

In December 2017, I bought a 2001 Leyland Daf box truck.

I got all the relevant documents (title, fitness, registration) and went to the Spanish Town tax office for the transfer to be processed.

I was told to pick up my title in six weeks' time.

I returned to the tax office two months later and was told that my title was not ready because the Titles Office was asking for a warehouse entry document.

I spoke to the supervisor at the time and she instructed me to go back to the company which sold me the vehicle and get the document. When I went to the company they said they would contact the tax office and broker and get the document.

After a few months, I finally got a document which I took to the tax office. However, the tax office told me that it was not the document that they needed.

I requested to speak to the supervisor so as to get some clarity. The supervisor came and spoke to me and I said to her, “How can I bring a stamped title to the tax office and now that I am to get my copy you are asking me for a document that I can't get and which has nothing to do with me as I did not ship the vehicle into the island”.

She told me that when the title was prepared there was a glitch in the computer system. The system was now asking for the warehouse entry document in order to do the title. She said that she would have to contact the head of customs.

The supervisor sent me to a company that was either the supplier or custom broker of the said truck , I don't clearly remember which. This company gave me the document that they said was required by the tax office for every vehicle entering the country, but when I took it to the supervisor she said it was not the required document

The supervisor then sent me to a shipping company in downtown Kingston.

When I spoke to the secretary of the shipping company and explained the situation as best as I could, she told me that there could not be any warehouse entry document as they did not have a warehouse to store vehicles that had been shipped in parts.

However, the supervisor at the tax office said that the warehouse entry document was needed, because the vehicle was shipped in different components.

I am totally confused. I really need the title for this vehicle as I want to sell it. I had been paid some money by a prospective purchaser of the truck and was waiting for the title to complete the transaction. But until this day no title.

I had to borrow money to pay back this prospective purchaser and this transaction almost cost me my life.

I would really appreciate your help in this matter

Thank you.

N M

Dear NM

Tell Claudienne has been in dialogue with the communications office of the Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ) since June 2020, to try to have your problem resolved. On July 31, 2020 TAJ told the column that the manager of the Spanish Town Tax Office advised them that your truck title is ready. We see that the TAJ has called and advised you that you can collect the title.

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer