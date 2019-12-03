Long struggle with the RGD —Tell Claudienne helps to solve the issue

Dear Claudienne,

I use this medium to seek your intervention regarding the extraordinary length of time we have been waiting for a response from the Registrar General's Department (RGD) in regard to a late registration of birth application.

The application was made to the RGD on behalf of NJ, a gentleman who has been working with our family for over 45 years. Over the period of his employment NIS payments have been made by the family on his behalf all this time.

In recognising that he would need a birth certificate as a requirement for payment of a pension to him, (when he became pensionable) we encouraged him to procure this. This he was pursuing on his own accord for almost five years without success as he was told that he was not registered at birth. Given the intricacies of the requirements for a late registration of birth we sought to assist him.

We began the process in 2017 by applying for a search to be done (ref# 0113-0354-9028) to determine whether in fact there was no record of his birth. The feedback from this process was that the RGD did not have such a record and hence we were instructed to make an application for late registration of birth. This we started to pursue on July 23, when he gave permission to me by way of a letter authorising me to collect the requisite forms for late registration. In addition to the school record, which we presented at the time, we were provided with the requisite documents including the need for the completion of statutory declarations by at least three people who could attest to his birth. After some delay on our part the matter was further pursued.

On July 29, 2019, we visited the NIS Pension Office at Heroes' Circle in Kingston to ascertain the requirements for his receipt of his pension. We were told that although he had a National ID and a school record, a birth certificate would be needed to attest to his age. We were further guided that on receipt of the birth certificate a Government-issued ID would be required, which would display the date of birth as on the birth certificate.

We restarted the process of late registration in October 2019 and carried out all actions that were required including having three declarations completed and stamp duty paid at the Stamp Office of Jamaica. This was done on November 4, 2019 and a fee of $1,500 paid.

These declarations, in addition to the age attestation, was also in regards to the fact that for all the years we have known him the Christian name he has used is different from the name on his school record. The attestations were therefore to declare that 'the Christian name as stated on his Electoral ID (which was issued in 2008) and the name as stated on the school record was one and the same person.

The stamped declarations were presented to the RGD Santa Cruz Office for processing on November 6, 2019. We paid the requisite fee of $6,750 for the three declarations. We were told that these would be submitted for registration at the Island Record Office after which we would be notified and the process for late registration could then proceed. We were also required to complete/procure additional documents during this wait period. These included a letter that should be attested to be a justice of the peace regarding his birth and a current permission letter from him to allow me to continue to act on his behalf and also to complete a section on the application form.

Having been notified by the RGD Santa Cruz Office of the return of the documents that were sent for registration at the Island Record Office, we submitted the additional documents and submitted the required application for the late registration of birth on November 25, 2019. A fee of $6,000 was paid for this transaction.

We were then informed that one of the declarants had to attend an interview which was scheduled for December 3, 2019. The interview was conducted and we were told that the office manager would be required to review the file and inform us (if all was well) to proceed with the late registration of birth at the Black River Hospital which is closest to us.

Since December 3, 2019, to the time of writing this letter, we have not received any response from the RGD on the matter. All contacts that have been made have been done on our initiative with a promise that we will hear from the manager once the file is reviewed. Our contact has been via two visits to the Santa Cruz Office, attempted calls to the Santa Cruz Office, which are always routed to the head office without being transferred, three calls to the head office; two to the call centre supervisor — March 5, 2020 and March 23, 2020; 2 calls to the Santa Cruz branch on April 27 and 28, 2020.

Although the manager was in office on April 28, 2020, we were told that she was unable to speak with us as she was otherwise disposed. This was despite our insistence that she seemed to be the only person authorised to give us feedback on the matter. The feedback from all these engagements has been that the file was on the manager's desk for review and that nothing else could be done until that review was complete. Despite asking the call centre supervisor and the personnel at the Santa Cruz branch to provide us a time frame within which we could expect a reasonable response to be received, no information in this regard was given.

The call centre supervisor, however, did admit that although at times the verification process could be lengthy, the wait time since the interview appeared to be protracted. She had promised on both occasions that she would contact the manager and provide us with a call back or have the manager herself make contact with us. None of this has to date materialised.

The urgency of the completion of this process is even more profound given that on January 18, 2020, NJ suffered a stroke and is now in need of extra care and medication. Based on the School Record he is now of pensionable age and should be in receipt of a pension as his NIS returns were duly paid.

Please also kindly note that we disclosed to the RGD Santa Cruz office that he is now not well and needs additional care and hence the urgent need to complete this process of his birth registration. This we are told was noted on the system. We also pointed out the irony to the RGD Santa Cruz office personnel that if it were that he had passed on he would be issued with a death certificate despite him not being registered as being born. They admitted that in fact this was

possible. We were also informed that the RGD's records showed that Mr Jones was the one who had attested to the death of his mother and yet despite all this information they are unable to give us permission to proceed with his late registration. We had also recommended that he himself could attend the office and be interviewed if necessary, but we were informed that this was not part of the procedure for late registration.

Miss Claudienne, we are indeed at our wits' end and do urgently and sincerely request your input in assisting us with this process. The fact is also that his employer (my mother-in-law ) who had attended the interview is now 93 years of age and needs desperately to complete this process as soon as possible.

PR

Dear PR

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the RGD on this matter:

The RGD sent Tell Claudienne an e-mail that reads as follows:

“Further to e-mail received please see information below, which details the payment of the application from the initial stage. Please feel free to contact us for any further clarification.

As per complaint letter received regarding N J please note

the following:

1. Search was paid for 28 March 2011 under 0113-0354-9028

a. 20 April customer was informed to pay for a Form Search (FS - detail search) and he made the payment in half on 19 December 2011.

b .On 31 July 2013 customer was informed for the result and advised to complete the FS questionnaire.

c. Second submission was of payment for completion of this search was 24 January 2017 and on 20 April 2017 attempt was made to advise the customer of the result.

d. Customer was given the result and Late Registration (LR) request on 7 June 2017.

2. Customer submitted LR form and payment 25 November 2019

a. On the 3 December 2019 an interview was conducted with 93 year old employee, CR.

b. File was logged to manager 3 December 2019.

c. Customer complained up to 28 April 2020 and at that point the file was reviewed by the manager and discrepancies noted. Attempts made to contact the customer were futile.

d. On the 29 April 2020, customer was informed of all discrepancies and the requirements.

3.DISCREPANCIES / REQUIREMENTS:

a. Name inconsistencies,

b. No adequate support of the name,

c. Another declarant who is an actual relative to be interviewed,

d. Brother's contact number to be provided for the interview,

e. Statutory Declarations to be completed and recorded,

f. Certified passport-sized picture to be provided

g. Search is incomplete in terms of number of years where only 6 years was paid for as against 10. However, customer insisted that was the instructions and payment required.

The following is recommended:

A. SDs already completed and recorded then the evidence required is to verify which name is to be placed on the certificate;

B NJ's brother, to be interviewed;

C. Notarised picture provided.

D. Upon receipt / completion the authority will be then issued for the registration to be done;

E. From there a request be made to be treated within a specific time frame earlier than the regular service time that will start after the customer does the registration of the birth.

The customer was contacted and advised. Customer clearly noted she is fully aware of all the requirements.”

Since Tell Claudienne took up your case you have informed us that the RGD has contacted you.

The RGD informed the column on Thursday that the RGD Santa Cruz office interviewed NJ on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Based on the interview it was determined that all the late registration requirements have been met.

The spokesman said that the RGD will now proceed to produce the LR birth certificate.

Please inform the column when you receive the birth certificate.

We wish you all the best.