Losses in shareholders' returns, value at Caribbean Producers

Shareholders in Caribbean Producers Jamaica (CPJ) are counting their losses, as the food service distributor chalked up net losses attributable to shareholders of US$2.69 million (approximately $377 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

These losses reversed the profit of US$524,171 made during the same period in 2019. For the December 2020 quarter, the net loss attributable to shareholders amounted to US$837,492 relative to a net profit of US$782,372 booked in 2019.

Net loss for the six months amounted to $2.79 million relative to a profit of $518,627 in 2019, while for the quarter net loss amounted to $850,371 relative to a net profit $836,023 booked in 2019. These losses include depreciation charges of US$1.51 million, International Financial Reporting System (IFRS) 9 & 16 adjustments of US$616,000, and staff restructuring costs of US$293,000.

CPJ, which is based on Montego Bay and mostly sells consumable products to the hospitality industry, booked a loss before finance costs, income and taxation of US$1.91 million relative to a profit of US$1.87 million in 2019.

LOSS IN SHAREHOLDER VALUE AT CPJ

As a result, shareholders in CPJ, recognised nationally as a leading food, non-food, wines and spirits distributor for major internationally renowned brands, experienced a loss in value of their shares. The loss per share (LPS) for the six months amounted to US$0.24 cents compared to an earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.05 cents in 2019.

LPS for the quarter amounted to US$0.08 cents relative to EPS of US$0.08 cents 12 months prior. The 12 months trailing loss per share amounted to US$0.66 cents.

There was a big drop of 59 per cent in revenues moving from US$59.47 million in 2019 to close the period under review at US$24.39 million. For the second quarter, the company also posted a 54 per cent decrease in revenues to close at US$15.05 million relative to US$32.38 million for the same quarter of 2019.

For the December second quarter, CPJ had gross operating revenue of US$15.05 million, which is 61 per cent more than the first-quarter operating revenue. The overall group operating revenue for the half year was US$24.39 million, which is 5.14 per cent more than the projections made for the current COVID-19 impacted fiscal year 2020-2021.

Cost of operating revenue showed a 59 per cent decrease closing the period at US$18.02 million relative to US$44.20 million for the corresponding period in 2019. For the quarter, the company recorded a 54 per cent decrease in cost of operating revenue to close at US$11.10 million relative to US$23.88 million for the comparable period in 2019.

SUCCESS IN COST CONTAINMENT

On the positive side, selling and administrative expenses were contained at US$6.19 million, representing a 45 per cent decrease on the US$11.33 million posted for the prior year. Depreciation for the period fell marginally by 1 per cent closing the period at US$2.12 million compared to US$2.13 million in 2019.

Other operating income totalled US$132,623, compared with operating income of US$100,058 booked in 2019. Commenting on the half-yearly financial performance, CPJ emphasised that “the group, since the beginning of the current fiscal year, has maintained strong cash balances of over US$5 million, even while continuing to invest over US$1.5 million for important operational infrastructure in IT, meat plant equipment, fleet expansion, and the construction of a larger retail outlet in St Lucia”.

As at December 31, 2020, CPJ's total assets amounted to $57.10 million, a 24 per cent decline from the $75.32 million booked in 2019. Non-current assets closed at $20.36 million (2019: $22.28 million) while current assets amounted to $36.75 million.

There was a nine per cent decline in non-current assets, which was mainly attributed to the 17 per cent contraction of 'Intangible assets', which ended at US $11.16 million coming from US$13.45 million in 2019.