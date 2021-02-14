Losses in shareholders' returns, value at Caribbean Producers
Jamaica Net loss attributable to shareholders of US$2.69 million for half-year period
Shareholders in Caribbean Producers Jamaica (CPJ) are counting their losses, as the food service distributor chalked up net losses attributable to shareholders of US$2.69 million (approximately $377 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020.
These losses reversed the profit of US$524,171 made during the same period in 2019. For the December 2020 quarter, the net loss attributable to shareholders amounted to US$837,492 relative to a net profit of US$782,372 booked in 2019.
Net loss for the six months amounted to $2.79 million relative to a profit of $518,627 in 2019, while for the quarter net loss amounted to $850,371 relative to a net profit $836,023 booked in 2019. These losses include depreciation charges of US$1.51 million, International Financial Reporting System (IFRS) 9 & 16 adjustments of US$616,000, and staff restructuring costs of US$293,000.
CPJ, which is based on Montego Bay and mostly sells consumable products to the hospitality industry, booked a loss before finance costs, income and taxation of US$1.91 million relative to a profit of US$1.87 million in 2019.
LOSS IN SHAREHOLDER VALUE AT CPJ
As a result, shareholders in CPJ, recognised nationally as a leading food, non-food, wines and spirits distributor for major internationally renowned brands, experienced a loss in value of their shares. The loss per share (LPS) for the six months amounted to US$0.24 cents compared to an earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.05 cents in 2019.
LPS for the quarter amounted to US$0.08 cents relative to EPS of US$0.08 cents 12 months prior. The 12 months trailing loss per share amounted to US$0.66 cents.
There was a big drop of 59 per cent in revenues moving from US$59.47 million in 2019 to close the period under review at US$24.39 million. For the second quarter, the company also posted a 54 per cent decrease in revenues to close at US$15.05 million relative to US$32.38 million for the same quarter of 2019.
For the December second quarter, CPJ had gross operating revenue of US$15.05 million, which is 61 per cent more than the first-quarter operating revenue. The overall group operating revenue for the half year was US$24.39 million, which is 5.14 per cent more than the projections made for the current COVID-19 impacted fiscal year 2020-2021.
Cost of operating revenue showed a 59 per cent decrease closing the period at US$18.02 million relative to US$44.20 million for the corresponding period in 2019. For the quarter, the company recorded a 54 per cent decrease in cost of operating revenue to close at US$11.10 million relative to US$23.88 million for the comparable period in 2019.
SUCCESS IN COST CONTAINMENT
On the positive side, selling and administrative expenses were contained at US$6.19 million, representing a 45 per cent decrease on the US$11.33 million posted for the prior year. Depreciation for the period fell marginally by 1 per cent closing the period at US$2.12 million compared to US$2.13 million in 2019.
Other operating income totalled US$132,623, compared with operating income of US$100,058 booked in 2019. Commenting on the half-yearly financial performance, CPJ emphasised that “the group, since the beginning of the current fiscal year, has maintained strong cash balances of over US$5 million, even while continuing to invest over US$1.5 million for important operational infrastructure in IT, meat plant equipment, fleet expansion, and the construction of a larger retail outlet in St Lucia”.
As at December 31, 2020, CPJ's total assets amounted to $57.10 million, a 24 per cent decline from the $75.32 million booked in 2019. Non-current assets closed at $20.36 million (2019: $22.28 million) while current assets amounted to $36.75 million.
There was a nine per cent decline in non-current assets, which was mainly attributed to the 17 per cent contraction of 'Intangible assets', which ended at US $11.16 million coming from US$13.45 million in 2019.
