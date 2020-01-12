Mailed medication late in arriving

Dear Claudienne

I am a Jamaican and US citizen. I am retired and have been in the island for a couple of months. I am diabetic and medication prescribed by my doctor in the US was mailed to me by my wife on November 28, 2019.

She sent me the USP tracking number for the mailed package and each time I called the customer service at the Central Sorting Office (CSO) of the Post Office Department and Services Headquarters to find out if my medication had arrived, I was told that it was still in the US.

When I called the CSO on December 18, 2019 and gave them the tracking number for the package I was told by the customer service agent that the package was still in the US on November 28, 2019 and had not reached Jamaica as yet.

On Saturday, December 21, 2019 I went to the Kingston 8 post office on Constant Spring Road to which the package would have been sent by the sorting office for delivery, to find out if it had arrived. When I gave the clerk the tracking number she said that the computer showed that the package had arrived in Jamaica on December 12, 2019.

I am in urgent need of the medication and am requesting your help to find out what has caused the delay in it being sent to the Kingston 8 post office.

NE

Dear NE

On contacting the CSO on December 23, Tell Claudienne was told that your medication which had arrived in the island on December 9, 2019 had been detained for inspection by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The customer service officer said that the MOH team which would normally visit the CSO twice per week to do the inspections, had not come because of their increased workload during the Christmas holiday period.

However, when Tell Claudienne contacted the director of standards and regulations at the Ministry of Health, she said that her investigations showed that medication arriving in the island via mail, had been inspected by the MOH team at the CSO on December 5, 10, 12, 17 and 19, 2019.

The director said that the unit at the CSO that receives and determines which packages are to be detained for scrutiny by the MOH, released the package with your medication on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 for the MOH team to check. The MOH team processed your medication package on Thursday, December 19, 2019 and sent it to Customs.

Tell Claudienne notes that you collected your package at the Kingston 8 post office on Tuesday December 24, 2019.

The MOH director of standards and regulations said that her unit would be meeting with the post office with a view to expediting the processing of medication sent to Jamaica by mail.

In the meantime the public relations manager at the headquarters of the Post Office has suggested the use of express service to ship medication from the US to Jamaica.

We wish you all the best.