Manage your health and wealth

As we approach the close of 2020, we reflect on the anomalies which have occurred during the year and were led by COVID-19. This will be a period studied by historians for many years to come.

We have all been affected and have had to make lifestyle changes which have now become the “new norms”.

Many businesses have had to close or have had to downsize which has led to persons losing their jobs or opting to accept reduced salaries. We have also been forced to focus more on our physical health to ensure that we do not contract COVID-19 or that if we did, our bodies can manage to battle the virus.

Our mental health has also been challenged in dealing with all the changes and challenges around us.

The year 2020 has highlighted that we must invest in and focus on both our health and wealth.

To battle financial fallouts such as those currently being experienced by many, one must plan and invest properly in order to be prepared. Proper planning and preparation, through sound investments, should allow the investor to either have an unaffected source of income or provide the ability to liquidate assets to survive financially during the period of uncertainty. Proper planning also allows for capitalising on opportunities which do arise in these times. Taking advantage of these opportunities potentially creates massive rewards when things return to normal.

Being financially prepared is just one aspect of your wealth. As the adage says, “Your greatest wealth is health”.

In our pursuit to accumulate wealth, we must never forget the importance of health. In order for us and our loved ones to enjoy our earned wealth, we must remain healthy. Managing your health in a similar manner to the approach you take in managing your wealth is of the utmost importance. Periodic reviews and assessments are necessary to determine if all is well or if any immediate action needs to be taken. Seek professional advice when making major decisions. A doctor, trainer or wellness coach can play the role of your wealth advisor (health advisor). Also, as investment opportunities have arisen during 2020, so have opportunities to take better care of ourselves and our health. Many of us are now spending more time at home for prolonged periods. Use this time to incorporate activities to enhance your mental and physical health. Take some time to exercise, meditate and relax.

This has been a difficult year for all of us. Our health and wealth have been challenged in one way or another. Take the time to reflect on the changes that have occurred and determine the opportunities that have arisen. Plan and prepare financially, mentally, and physically for the future. This will allow you to weather the storm of uncertainty if it does occur. Many have now taken the time to review their investments and have seen where changes should be made and the potential benefits.

As we move forward and look to a new year:

1- Assess your portfolio: Your health and your wealth

2- Make changes as necessary,

3 - Capitalise on opportunities,

4 - Seek guidance from the professionals and

5 - Take action

