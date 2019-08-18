Mandatory suspension of trading in SSL Venture Capital shares for breaches of Junior Market rules

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) is advising of the continued suspension of trading in the shares of SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) for breaches of JSE's Junior Market Rule.

In accordance with JSE Junior Market Rule 505, Section 14 (a) (i), the JSE has decided to continue with the suspension of trading in the shares of SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) due to its failure to satisfy the following breaches:

• JSE Junior Market Rule Appendix 2, Part 4, Section 2 (b) (i) — Requirements for Financial Reporting, Audited Annual Financial Statements.

• JSE Junior Market Rule 505 (10) — Financial Reporting.

• JSE Junior Market Rule Appendix 4, Section (2) —Admission Agreement — “On admission, and at all times during which the company is a Junior Market Company, to comply with the provisions of the rules as regards to ongoing requirements, and any other requirements imposed by the JSE in its absolute discretion, from time to time.