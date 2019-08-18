Mandatory suspension of trading in SSL Venture Capital shares for breaches of Junior Market rules
The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) is advising of the continued suspension of trading in the shares of SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) for breaches of JSE's Junior Market Rule.
In accordance with JSE Junior Market Rule 505, Section 14 (a) (i), the JSE has decided to continue with the suspension of trading in the shares of SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) due to its failure to satisfy the following breaches:
• JSE Junior Market Rule Appendix 2, Part 4, Section 2 (b) (i) — Requirements for Financial Reporting, Audited Annual Financial Statements.
• JSE Junior Market Rule 505 (10) — Financial Reporting.
• JSE Junior Market Rule Appendix 4, Section (2) —Admission Agreement — “On admission, and at all times during which the company is a Junior Market Company, to comply with the provisions of the rules as regards to ongoing requirements, and any other requirements imposed by the JSE in its absolute discretion, from time to time.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy