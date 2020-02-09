Marcus Steele remaining in corporate Jamaica

Marcus Steele, who has just stepped down from his role as managing director of Carreras Limited after 22 years, has secured another top job in corporate Jamaica.

However, Steele is not saying where until his recruitment has been finalised. Speaking with Sunday Finance, Steele confirmed he will be staying in Jamaica having secured a corporate position.

Despite being pressed to identify the new job in which he will be posted, Steele was unyielding in letting the proverbial cat out of the bag.

He, however declared it will definitely not be in tobacco, having spent most of his professional life in that industry through various postings in Carreras, Jamaica biggest marketer of cigarettes and tobacco products, and British America Tobacco (BAT), which is a leading, multi-category consumer goods company that provides tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world.

“I will be around in Jamaica, I will be in corporate…as soon as I am able, you will know [about th new job],” was as much Steele was willing to say. When asked why he chose to leave Carreras, Steele said he wanted to retire at the top of his game and leave a lasting legacy.

“After 22 years of tobacco I wanted to go into another industry…I plan to retire very early , and I don't want to retire in tobacco but to give another industry an opportunity to experience Marcus Steele,” the recently departed Carreras managing director emphasised.

The company hosted a farewell function for Steele on Thursday at the AC Hotel Kingston (Marriott) during which he was the toast of the evening and was recognised for leading the company through a sustained period of growth and profitability. He was also recognised for implementing paternity leave within the company and increasing the time for maternity leave.

The paternity leave entitlement, which was instituted last year, allows a father three weeks' paternity leave per child while the maternity leave period moved from the standard 12 weeks to 16 weeks. He was toasted for his social outreach programmes and innovative marketing initiatives with the use of motorbikes for delivering products to the market.

The occasion was also used to welcome and introduce Steele's successor, Raoul Glynn, who took up office on February 1, the said day Steele departed. Glynn, a Trinidadian was the country manager for Carisma Marketing Services, a BAT subsidiary located in Trinidad, with responsibility for BAT's operations across the English, French and Dutch Caribbean.

Carreras is also a subsidiary of BAT.