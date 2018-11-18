Market recap: escaping falling knives

Asset prices declined: This past week, we observed a broad-based decline in asset prices - both bonds and stocks experienced sell-offs.

Any observed asset price increases were likely the result of positive firm specific events or news. What is to blame for the decline in prices?

When is a fall in price an indicator to sell or when is it an indicator to buy more? A combination of rising interest rates, an intensifying trade war between the US and China, heightened Brexit uncertainty, and a decline in oil prices are a few of the factors fuelling the sell-off. To the extent that the price decline is not a reflection of a deterioration in the credit quality or feasibility of the company's business model – it could be a buying opportunity. However, numerous buying opportunities are likely to present themselves over the next two years. Its advisable to resist buying at signs of the first sell-off.

Let's look at what happened to prices of commonly held asset classes:

HIGH YIELD BONDS

Most US dollar denominated high yield bonds (bonds with a credit rating below BBB-) declined in price. Bonds issued by Tesla (B-), Netflix (BB-), Digicel (C) are considered high yield.

The Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Index tracks the weighted average price (and yield) of US dollar high yield bonds in the developed markets. The “price” of this index has fallen by over 1.1 per cent since November 8th and the yield on this index jumped to 7.04 per cent on Thursday (from 6.94 per cent); a 2.5 year high (source: Bloomberg).

Bonds issued by the Government of Jamaica (B-) are also considered high yield and have not been immune to the sell-off. The price of Government of Jamaica 6.75 per cent 2028 bonds are down almost 7 per cent from a one-year high of 115.9 to 107.

EQUITIES

Equity indices also declined this past week. In the five days leading up to November 15, 2018, the Dow Jones had declined by 3.44 per cent, the S&P 500 by 2.73 per cent, the Euro Stoxx 50 by 1.46 per cent , the FTSE by 1.44 per cent, and even the illustrious Jamaica Stock Exchange was down by 0.6 per cent on the week.

Why have prices declined? Here is a brief synopsis of the individual factors contributing to the sell-off:

Brexit fears came to a head this week as a raft of resignations and a potential no confidence vote in the current Prime Minister upended markets. The pound weakened by almost 2 per cent against the US dollar on Thursday alone.

Key deadlines/milestones include the UK Parliament's approval of the deal, which Prime Minister Theresa May is aimed to be done by mid-November, in time for a final vote on November 24th when all EU leaders will vote on the agreement. There is a lot of uncertainty around whether the Parliament will actually approve the deal and the resultant chaos it could create.

HOW TO NAVIGATE

Caution is the order of the day. However, there are opportunities to do well in both asset classes, regardless of the interest rate environment. It's important to note that higher interest rates are not a reason to abandon the fixed income asset class. Indeed, higher interest rates create more volatility and more trading opportunities. Similarly, the added geopolitical risks can create buying opportunities when the market overreacts to a particular phenomenon or to breaking news.

It always requires a bit of judgement, but the key is to determine whether the price decline is the result of a firm specific event or a broader market move that is affecting similar securities.

For medium-term bond investors, any decline in price does not affect your total return unless you sell. Your minimum return will be the yield to maturity that you purchased the bond at.

Unless there has been a material deterioration in the credit rating of the issuer, there is no need to sell.

Marian Ross is an assistant vice-president of Trading & Investment at Sterling Asset Management.