Mayberry reports higher profits for Q2

Mayberry Investments (MIL) is reporting higher profits of $293.9 million for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019, while comprehensive income more than doubled to over six billion.

For the period under review net profits increased by $60 million, coming from $239.6 million for the same period last year. The positive financial performance is credited to improved margins on interest income, increased spreads on cambio transactions, higher gains on investment revaluation and increased fees and commission.

Mayberry has more than double its comprehensive income to just over six billion dollars for the second quarter of 2019. Comprehensive income grew by 138 per cent to $6.02 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, coming from $2.54 billion for the corresponding period last year.

This positive movement stems from unrealised gains of $5.93 billion in MIL's investment portfolio, which jumped by more than 150 per cent coming from $2.06 billion for the second quarter of 2018. The second quarter increase in comprehensive income outperforms the growth recorded for the entire 2018, which was $3.70 billion

The revenues lines that experienced growth during the quarter included interest income of $240.4 million, up from $182.4 million and commission income, which had a major uplift of 78.8 per cent to $272 million over the same period last year, as well as significant increases in equity commission fees of $17 million. The increase in interest income resulted mainly from interest earned on Repurchase Agreements (Repos) and Bond Accounts.

Mayberry earned selling fees debt of $8.8 million, selling fees equity of $41.8 million, loan processing fees of $20.4 million and corporate advisory fees of $29.8 million. The investment and brokerage house earned net foreign exchange gains of $152.3 million in Q2 of 2019, resulted mainly from higher spreads compared to $79.4 million for the same period last year.

The revaluation of equities namely Lasco Financial Services, Blue Power, Caribbean Producers (Jamaica) and Iron Rock Insurance led to an unrealised gain on investment revaluation of $277.2 million.

On the negative side, there were declines in dividend income of $103.5 million, down $35.5 million. Dividend earned during the quarter resulted mainly from the holdings in Supreme Ventures, Main Event Entertainment Group, Jamaica Stock Exchange, and Lasco Manufacturing

Net trading losses of $107 million were recorded on the bond portfolio when compared to trading gains of $28 million for Q2 of 2018.

Operating expenses for the period under review was increased by $117.8 million when compared to $364.3 million in Q2 2018. Increases were due mainly to management and incentive fees of $101.7 million and directors' travelling of $5.5 million.

These were offset by savings in motor vehicle lease expenses of $8.1 million, computer licensing fees of $4.1 million and legal and professional fees of $23.4 million.

Total Assets as at June 30, 2019 amounted to $41.6 billion and surpassed the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2018, by $14.8 billion. Growth in asset balances were primarily due to increased cash resources of $1.4 billion, increased investment securities of $10.4 billion, loans and other receivables of $2.2 billion and repos of $1.3 billion.

This was coupled with increases in interest receivables, property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets.