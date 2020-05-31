McMorris-Cover gets new role at NCB

NCB Financial Group Limited has announced the appointment of Anne McMorris-Cover to head of enterprise operations of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ), its major Jamaican banking subsidiary, effective tomorrow June 1, 2020.

McMorris-Cover, who currently serves as assistant general manager of group operations at NCBJ, is well suited for this new role based on the breadth of her training and experience. She has had over 25 years' experience managing and developing large, diverse teams in the financial services industry, private and public enterprises both locally and internationally.

In her new role, McMorris-Cover will have responsibility for operations (which will include enterprise servicing and support) as well as leading the Enterprise Operations Transformation, reporting to Howard Gordon, senior general manager, information technology.

McMorris-Cover holds an MBA from Howard University in the United States and a BA in History from The University of the West Indies.