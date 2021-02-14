MDS's pivoting pays off as the company remains profitable for Q3
Grappling with the disastrous effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many businesses have had to streamline, digitise and improve efficiencies to survive and better serve customers.
Such is the case with Medical Disposables & Supplies Limited (MDS), which has managed to perform relatively well in spite of the difficulties faced in the past year. For the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, MDS generated sales revenue of $626.08 million, representing a $22.7 million climb or 3.78 per cent increase when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.
The growth in sales was primarily driven by increases in the performance of the pharmaceutical and medical divisions. Consumer goods felt the full impact of the pandemic, with consumers opting for necessities such as health care-related products rather than discretionary items.
Pointing out that MDS had begun the revamping of internal processes in 2019 and was fortunate enough to have been in a strong position when the pandemic hit, MDS Chief Executive Officer Kurt Boothe lamented that, “Despite lessened consumer goods activity, shorter opening hours in some pharmacies and doctors' offices, combined with a reduction in sales of some major brands, MDS still managed to increase overall sales.”
Gross profit of $169.12 million improved by $44.52 million over the previous year, while year-over-year total revenues increased by 3.8 per cent. This is significant because it highlights the efficiencies achieved as a result of internal strategic improvements.
