Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited increases profits by 2.9 per cent

Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited reported last Tuesday an after-tax profit of $112.8 million for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2019. This represents a 2.9 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period last year.

Chairman of MDS Winston Boothe, in reporting to shareholders, indicated that during the financial year under review, MDS overcame challenges that emerged from the external environment that strengthened company's strategies.

“The challenges of the past year, especially the volatility in foreign exchange markets, tested our organisational capability to counter headwinds; ultimately, our resilience and improved working relationships with our banking partners have made us even more confident that we will continue to contribute positively to our stakeholders and to the company's long-term progress,” he said.

“The Hagley Park Road works have been particularly disruptive to our business over the past year, reducing walk-in traffic, and affecting phone lines and utilities; however, our staff answered the call, and we have weathered the storm,” he continued.

Boothe noted that the company is now in its sixth year since being listed on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange and as a result, MDS is now subject to 50 per cent tax remission as of December 24, 2018.

The company for the period under review, recorded revenues of $2.2 billion, an 8.6 per cent increase when compared with the corresponding period last year. This was mainly attributable to an increase in product offerings, price increases, reduction in stock variances and expired goods, reduction in out-of-stock scenarios and growth in MDS's new consumer business segment.

MDS's operating expenses of $361.9 million increased by or 13.2 per cent, due mainly to the costs associated with increased sales activity.

Total assets recorded for the financial year under review grew were $1.65 billion, a 13.86 per cent increase when compared with the corresponding period last year.

According to the report, the company's inventories and receivables balances increased as a direct result of the increased business opportunities, which are reflected in the overall increase in sales revenue.

“During the past financial year, we established the proper infrastructural requirements for our pharmaceutical, medical and consumer divisions, which we view as a long-term investment to facilitate the continued growth of the business,” Boothe said.

“Our main focus for 2019 is to continue to supplement and buildout our divisions so that we can match and rival our competitors; we also made significant strides in our medical division, and we will continue to fine-tune and streamline this segment which was key to sparking our fourth quarter rally.”

Earnings per share grew to $0.43, a 2.3 per cent increase when compared with the $0.42 recorded in the 2017/18 financial year.

Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited is an islandwide distributor of health care and consumer products with a catalogue spanning pharmaceuticals, vaccines, injectables, hospital supplies, medical disposable items, consumer products, and beauty items.

— Abbion Robinson